Southington man arrested for domestic violence

Police responded to a call for a domestic dispute, and it led to the arrest of Christian Bedard, 41, of Southington for choking a victim during the dispute.

On Friday, March 10, officers were dispatched to Hunting Hill Drive at approximately 11:11 p.m. on a report of an active domestic dispute. The investigation showed that Bedard was allegedly intoxicated when be became involved in an argument that quickly turned physical. Bedard grabbed hold of the victim by wrapping his hands around the neck and began squeezing. The victim resisted, and Bedard let go of his hold. When he left the room, the victim called police.

The victim reported difficulty breathing but refused medical attention at the scene.

Based on the investigation, Bedard was arrested and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct. He was processed and held on a $50,000 bond with an appearance date of March 13 scheduled at Bristol Superior Court.

This is a domestic violence incident, so no further details will be released by police about the victim.