‘Paying Off Debts & Budgeting’ discussed March 23 at library

The Plainville Public Library presents “Paying Off Debts & Budgeting” — Part three in the “Make Your Money Work for You” Financial Series – at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Plainville Public Library at 56 East Main St.

Ashley Myles Upson-Hiney of the Plainville office of Primerica will present an informative workshop that shares best practices about making your money “work for you” in order to change your financial situation for the best. The program, like everything at the Plainville Library, is free of charge.

Topics will include:

Strategies to pay off your most expensive debt first

Curbing your credit card spending

Steps to creating a realistic budget

Answers to your questions.

There will be ample time for questions and answers, so attendees are encouraged to ask as many questions as they like. There will be no sales and no pressure.

“The series has been phenomenal so far,” said Library Director Douglas Lord in a press release. “Ashley reveals so much eye-opening information about personal finance.”

For more information about offerings by the Plainville Public Library, visit the website at http://www.plainvillelibrary.org.