Obituary: Jennifer Joan (Murphy) Fitzgerald, 68

Jennifer Joan (Murphy) Fitzgerald, 68, the adored wife of Thomas C. Fitzgerald and beloved mother of Collin and Brandon Fitzgerald, passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning, March 12, 2017.

Jennifer’s legacy is her undying devotion to her family as wife mother and best friend. Jennifer was a graduate of St. Laurent School in Meriden and Maloney High School, Class of 1967. Jennifer continued her education at the University of Hartford and later at Tunxis College achieving a lifelong desire to enter the nursing field. Jennifer enjoyed successful careers at Corometrics and Hewlett-Packard before becoming a full-time homemaker after marriage.

Jennifer was born on February 5, 1949 to the late John Francis and Ruth (Partridge) Murphy. Jennifer was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Evelyn and Charles Fitzgerald and her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Dan Lyons. In addition to her husband and sons, Jen is survived by Fred and Kathy Fitzgerald and their children, Dan, Taylor and Marc; Donna and Bob Benzinger and their sons, Mike and Kevin; Angela and Gary Massicotte and their children, Miles and Madison; her nephew, Daniel Lyons and nieces, Cara Maxwell and Erin Barton.

Jen was an active member of St. Aloysius and St. Dominic’s parishes in Southington and St. Laurent’s parish in Meriden. One of Jen’s favorite events was making homemade sauce for the Holy Name Society’s annual Italian Dinner. Jen’s other passions were gardening, restoring religious artwork and she loved working with her customers at Patrick A. Baker and Sons.

All tributes are welcome. Donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund of The Holy Name Society of St. Aloysius Parish, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

We would like to thank everyone at UCONN Health for helping Jen come home to us. You all have a special place in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.