Obituary: Harold E. ‘Harry’ White Sr., 79

Harold E. “Harry” White Sr., 79, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Casale) White.

Born July 15, 1937 in Keeseville, NY, he was the son of the late Garfield White and Lillian (Hutchinson) Reardon.

Harry was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion and an avid coin, clock and casino chip collector. Harry also enjoyed playing golf. Upon retirement, Harry and his wife resided in Las Vegas for 20 years then returned to Southington in 2011. He was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington for 35 years starting as a machine operator and achieving the position of the first Business Unit Manager of PWA.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Harold “Harry” E. White Jr. and wife Ann Marie of Colebrook, Cheryl “Sherry” Conaty and husband Mark of Southington and Dean White of Bristol; a sister Barbara Fasci of Bristol; five grandchildren, Kristen, Kelly and Patrick Conaty, Ashley White, and Hillary White and two great grandchildren, Sarah and Nathan of Massachusetts, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Betty Steinbrecher and Beverly Lovell. A special thanks to Harry’s caregiver, Shawkat Salmovi and the nursing staff on N5 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

A memorial Mass with military honors will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington at 10 a.m. You may pay your respects to the family prior to the mass at 9a.m. at church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP on psp.org. or mail to 30 E. Padonia Rd, Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements.

