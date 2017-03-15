Weekly scoreboard for the March 17 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, March 3 and Sunday, March 12. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Girls Basketball

Class LL Tournament

Quarterfinals

Enfield 54, Southington 43

Thursday, March 9

At Enfield HS

Southington 09 12 11 11 — 43

Enfield 14 14 12 14 — 54

SOUTHINGTON (43)—Brianna Harris, 2-0-6; Maggie Meehan, 2-0-4; Katie D’Agostino, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 2-0-4; Hartlee Meier, 2-4-8; Janette Wadolowski, 6-8-21. Totals: 14-12-43.

ENFIELD (54)—Taylor Poletti, 1-0-2; Erica Lovering, 1-0-2; Caterina Fonseca, 2-1-5; Delaney Lawler, 1-1-3; Danielle Delano, 8-4-22; Mary Baskerville, 5-0-10; Regina LeBlanc, 4-2-10. Totals: 22-8-54.

Three point field goals— SHS (3): Harris (2), Wadolowski. EHS (2): Delano (2).

Records—SHS (#23), 14-10. EHS (#2), 26-1.

Ice Hockey

CIAC Division III Tournament

First Round

Hall-Southington 4, Newington 3

(Overtime)

Monday, March 3

At Veteran’s Memorial Rink, West Hartford

Newington Co-op 01 01 01/0 — 3

Hall-Southington 01 00 02/1 — 4

First period—1, Andrew Booth (Colby Glidden), H-S, 8:37; 2, Alexander Borselle (Matthew Lavoie, Patrick Doherty), NHS, 5:52.

Second period—3, Mark Sweitzer, NHS, 4:35.

Third period—4, Lavoie (Kyle Bucher), NHS, 14:31; 5, Nate Zmarlicki (Brendan Moore), H-S, 12:40; 6, Richard Mitchell IV (Jeremy Fortin, Dustin Kilgore), H-S, 1:06.

Overtime—7, Fortin (Michael DiPietro, Booth), H-S, 12:49.

Penalties—NHS, 3 (6:00). H-S, 6 (12:00).

Shots—NHS, 18. H-S, 28.

Saves—Adam Belair, NHS, 24. Zach Monti, H-S, 15.

Records—NHS (#11), 3-15-3. H-S (#6), 10-9-3.

Quarterfinals

Hall-Southington 6, Housatonic-Northwestern 1

Thursday, March 9

At Danbury Ice Arena

Hall-Southington 00 03 03 — 06

Housatonic-NW 00 00 01 — 01

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Jacob Mohr (Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 9:46; 2, Mohr (Fortin, Brendan Moore), H-S, 3:39; 3, Michael DiPietro (Drew Booth), H-S, 3:25.

Third period—4, Jacob Herz (Andrew Mitchell, Nate Zmarlicki), H-S, 12:57; 5, Finn Bambery, H-NW, 10:08; 6, Graham Kennedy (DiPietro), H-S, 6:51; 7, Miles Aronow (Mohr), H-S, 0:35.

Penalties—H-S, 4 (8:00). H-NW, 2 (4:00).

Shots—H-S, 41. H-NW, 19

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 18. Matthew Murray, H-NW, 35.

Records—H-S (#6), 11-9-3. H-NW (#3), 14-7-1.

Boys Swimming

Class LL Championships

Diving

Qualifying and Finals

Thursday, March 9

At Hamden HS

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

Diving—(35 athletes) 1, Justin Sodokoff, Greenwich, 537.7; 2, Devon Satir, Greenwich, 520.2; 3, Kevin Bradley, Brien McMahon-Norwalk, 490.45; 4, Sergei Shaw, Greenwich, 438.25; 5, Ethan Godfrey, Glastonbury, 421.1; 6, Kyle Gaynor, Newtown, 406.3; 14, Chase Galayda, Southington, 353.55; 25, Emerson Suski, Southington, 198.45; 28, Kian Siadat, Southington, 178.7; 33, Victoria Duszak, Southington, 91.75.

*Top 24 advance to finals. Top 6 at finals earn medals.

Swimming

Qualifying Meet

Saturday, March 11

At East Hartford HS

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

200 medley relay—(21 relays) 1, Fairfield Prep, 1:35.77; 2, Ridgefield, 1:37.59; 3, Greenwich, 1:39.64; 4, Staples, 1:41.19; 5, Glastonbury, 1:41.25; 6, Hamden, 1:41.94; 7, Cheshire, 1:43.12; 8, Norwalk-McMahon, 1:43.21; 10, Southington (Tyler Heidgerd, Joe Savarese, Jake Holbrook, Nick Kelley), 1:48.01.

200 free—(36 athletes) 1, Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, 1:43.52; 2, Corey Gambardella, Branford-Guilford, 1:44.5; 3, Matthew Mastroianni, Glastonbury, 1:44.99; 4, Brody Biebel, Fairfield Prep, 1:47.18; 5, Christopher Walker, Glastonbury, 1:47.63; 6, Andres Ruh, Greenwich, 1:47.87; 7, Nicolas Ortega, Staples, 1:47.90; 8, Benjamin Fox, Fairfield Prep, 1:48.13; 17, Brendon Egan, Southington, 1:51.94; 31, Quintin Kimmel, Southington, 1:58.58.

200 IM—(36 athletes) 1, Richard Nolan, Fairfield Prep, 1:57.48; 2, McAllistar Milne, Glastonbury, 1:57.89; 3, Ben Brewer, Cheshire, 1:58.6; 4, Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield, 1:58.62; 5, Aedan Lewis, Greenwich, 1:58.86; 6, Stephan Todorovic, Greenwich, 1:59.02; 7, John McNab, Staples, 1:59.67; 8, Ryan Mostoller, Cheshire, 1:59.93; 27, Derek Melanson, Southington, 2:08.68; 28, Evan Bender, Southington, 2:09.34; 34, Ben Wakefield, Southington, 2:15.52.

50 free—(36 athletes) 1, 1, Jamie Eigner, Cheshire, 21.92; 2, Patrick Clisham, Greenwich, 22.11; 3, Stanislav Yarmoussik, Fairfield Prep, 22.27; 4, Tom Horan, Newtown, 22.29; 5, Conrad Moss, Greenwich, 22.54; 6, Martin Duffy, Fairfield Prep, 22.65; 7, Liam Colleran, Fairfield Prep, 22.66; 8, William Bryant, Ridgefield, 22.91; 16, Zack Blake, Southington, 23.23; 19, PJ Ramsey, Southington, 23.39.

100 fly—(36 athletes) 1, Corey Gambardella, Branford-Guilford, 50.23; 2, Liam Riebling, Ridgefield, 52.5; 3, Stanislav Yarmoussik, Fairfield Prep, 52.8; 4, Patrick Clisham, Greenwich, 52.92; 5, Matthew Mastroianni, Glastonbury, 53.37; 6, Stephan Todorovic, Greenwich, 53.61; 7, Ben Feldman, Westhill-Stamford, 53.67; 8, Adam Kang Kim, Glastonbury, 53.92; 15, PJ Ramsey, Southington, 56.14.

100 free—(36 athletes) 1, 1, Oliver Rus, Fairfield Prep, 47.54; 2, Jamie Eigner, Cheshire, 47.57; 3, John McNab, Staples, 48.61; 4, Christopher Walker, Glastonbury, 48.84; 5, Tom Horan, Newtown, 49.19; 6, Conrad Moss, Greenwich, 49.58; 7, Martin Duffy, Fairfield Prep, 49.82; 8, Peter Lebedev, Westhill-Stamford, 49.93; 14, Zack Blake, Southington, 51.02.

500 free—(36 athletes) 1, Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, 4:41.4; 2, McAllistar Milne, Glastonbury, 4:47.09; 3, Nicolas Ortega, Staples, 4:49.3; 4, Liam Riebling, Ridgefield, 4:50.49; 5, Ben Brewer, Cheshire, 4:50.84; 6, Dawson Stout, Newtown, 4:51.22; 7, Brody Biebel, Fairfield Prep, 4:52.94; 8, Jared Nussbaum, Ridgefield, 4:53.05; 24, Derek Melanson, Southington, 5:06.43; 31, Tyler Heidgerd, Southington, 5:16.73; 33, Quintin Kimmel, Southington, 5:22.05.

200 free relay—(21 relays) 1, Fairfield Prep, 1:28.89; 2, Cheshire, 1:29.88; 3, Greenwich, 1:30.02; 4, Glastonbury, 1:30.56; 5, Staples, 1:32.27; 6, Newtown, 1:33.06; 7, Ridgefield, 1:33.6; 8, Southington (Zack Blake, Brendon Egan, Ben Wakefield, PJ Ramsey), 1:34.31.

100 back—(36 athletes) 1, Liam Colleran, Fairfield Prep, 53.22; 2, Kyle Lumsden, Norwalk-McMahon, 54.3; 3, Scott Adler, Staples, 54.97; 4, William Munstermann, Hamden, 55.08; 5, Jon Jester, Greenwich, 55.35; 6, Will Wynne, Cheshire, 55.43; 7, Ethan Keyes, Fairfield Prep, 55.55; 8, Thomas Lewis, Greenwich, 55.63; 13, Tyler Heidgerd, Southington, 57.21; 20, Evan Bender, Southington, 58.7; 30, Sarah Meade, Southington, 1:02.04.

100 breast—(36 athletes) 1, Oliver Rus, Fairfield Prep, 57.96; 2, Dashiell Hunter, Staples, 59.28; 3, Aedan Lewis, Greenwich, 1:00.11; 4 (tie), Ryan Mostoller, Cheshire, and Andrew Bornstein, Ridgefield, 1:00.45; 6, Joseph Cannata, Cheshire, 1:00.53; 7, Ryan Lynch, Greenwich, 1:01.18; 8, Luke Wang, Ridgefield, 1:01.41; 26, Brendon Egan, Southington, 1:06.04; 35, Joseph Savarese, Southington, 1:09.01.

400 free relay—(20 relays) 1, Cheshire, 3:15.6; 2, Ridgefield, 3:16.91; 3, Glastonbury, 3:17.62; 4, Fairfield Prep, 3:18.81; 5, Greenwich, 3:20.28; 6, Staples, 3:20.78; 7, Hamden, 3:24.25; 8, Norwalk-McMahon, 3:24.54; 11, Southington (Evan Bender, Brian Egan, Ben Wakefield, Tyler Heidgerd), 3:30.12.

*Top 24 advance to finals. Top 8 at in contention for medals at the finals.

Swimming finals

Monday, March 13

At Wesleyan University, Middletown

Team results—(22 teams) 1, Greenwich, 789.5; 2, Fairfield Prep, 666; 3, Cheshire, 474; 4. Ridgefield, 470.5; 5, Staples, 451; 6, Glastonbury, 450.5; 7, Newtown, 258; 8, Hamden, 240; 9, Westhill-Stamford, 230.5; 10, Norwalk-McMahon, 216; 11, Southington, 183; 12, Branford-Guilford, 154; 13, Conard, 119; 14, Xavier, 118; 15, Fairfield co-op, 116; 16, East Hartford, 102; 17, Trumbull, 69; 18, Crosby-WCA, 38; 19, Bristol co-op, 34; 20, NFA, 29; 21, Danbury, 28; 22, Platt-Maloney, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

200 med relay—(21 relays) 1, Fairfield Prep, 1:33.28; 2, Ridgefield, 1:34.31; 3, Greenwich, 1:36.12; 4, Hamden, 1:40.15; 5, Staples, 1:41.11; 6, Glastonbury, 1:41.14; 7, Cheshire, 1:41.45; 8, Norwalk-McMahon, 1:42.92; 10, Southington (Tyler Heidgerd, Joe Savarese, PJ Ramsey, Nick Kelley), 1:45.68.

200 free—(24 athletes) 1, Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, 1:38.33; 2, Corey Gambardella, Branford-Guilford, 1:41.28; 3, Matthew Mastroianni, Glastonbury, 1:44.38; 4, Nicolas Ortega, Staples, 1:44.89; 5, Benjamin Fox, Fairfield Prep, 1:46.99; 6, Andres Ruh, Greenwich, 1:47.47; 7, Christopher Walker, Glastonbury, 1:48.83; 8, Brody Biebel, Fairfield Prep, 1:48.85; 18, Brendon Egan, Southington, 1:52.04.

50 free—(24 athletes) 1, Patrick Clisham, Greenwich, 21.34; 2, Conrad Moss, Greenwich, 21.69; 3, Tom Horan, Newtown, 21.86; 4, Jamie Eigner, Cheshire, 21.9; 5, Stanislav Yarmoussik, Fairfield Prep, 22.13; 6, Liam Colleran, Fairfield Prep, 22.29; 7, Martin Duffy, Fairfield Prep, 22.35; 8, William Bryant, Ridgefield, 22.54; 18, Zack Blake, Southington, 22.91; 20, PJ Ramsey, Southington, 23.04.

100 fly—(24 athletes) 1, Corey Gambardella, Branford-Guilford, 49.08; 2, Ben Feldman, Westhill-Stamford, 51.66; 3, Patrick Clisham, Greenwich, 52.14; 4, Liam Riebling, Ridgefield, 52.18; 5, Stephan Todorovic, Greenwich, 52.72; 6, Matthew Mastroianni, Glastonbury, 52.78; 7, Stanislav Yarmoussik, Fairfield Prep, 53.39; 8, Adam Kang Kim, Glastonbury, 53.74; 12, PJ Ramsey, Southington, 55.02.

100 free—(24 athletes) 1, Oliver Rus, Fairfield Prep, 45.73; 2, Jamie Eigner, Cheshire, 47.67; 3, John McNab, Staples, 48.17; 4, Christopher Walker, Glastonbury, 48.36; 5, Conrad Moss, Greenwich, 48.57; 6, Tom Horan, Newtown, 48.85; 7, Peter Lebedev, Westhill-Stamford, 49.23; 8, Martin Duffy, Fairfield Prep, 49.65; 12, Zack Blake, Southington, 50.09.

500 free—(24 athletes) 1, Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, 4:25.56; 2, Nicolas Ortega, Staples, 4:41.24; 3, McAllistar Milne, Glastonbury, 4:42.56; 4, Ben Brewer, Cheshire, 4:47.84; 5, Liam Riebling, Ridgefield, 4:49.46; 6, Dawson Stout, Newtown, 4:51.17; 7, Jared Nussbaum, Ridgefield, 4:52.49; 8, Brody Biebel, Fairfield Prep, 4:55.96; 23, Derek Melanson, Southington, 5:05.92.

200 free relay—(21 relays) 1, Fairfield Prep, 1:26.48; 2, Greenwich, 1:26.76; 3, Cheshire, 1:26.83; 4, Glastonbury, 1:29.64; 5, Staples, 1:31.23; 6, Ridgefield, 1:31.58; 7, Newtown, 1:31.73; 8, Southington (Zack Blake, Evan Bender, Brendon Egan, PJ Ramsey) , 1:31.75.

100 back—(24 athletes) 1, Liam Colleran, Fairfield Prep, 51.85; 2, William Munstermann, Hamden, 53.5; 3, Jon Jester, Greenwich, 54.29; 4, Kyle Lumsden, Norwalk-McMahon, 54.32; 5, Will Wynne, Cheshire, 54.61; 6, Ethan Keyes, Fairfield Prep, 54.86; 7, Scott Adler, Staples, 54.93; 8, Thomas Lewis, Greenwich, 55.5; 14, Tyler Heidgerd, Southington, 56.6.

400 free relay—(20 relays) 1, Cheshire, 3:10.37; 2, Ridgefield, 3:11.51; 3, Glastonbury, 3:14.25; 4, Greenwich, 3:16.71; 5, Staples, 3:17.59; 6, Hamden, 3:18.47; 7, Fairfield Prep, 3:19.37; 8, Norwalk-McMahon, 3:24.29; 12, Southington (Evan Bender, Brian Egan, Tyler Heidgerd, Zack Blake), 3:23.85.