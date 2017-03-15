Seniors’ listings for the March 17 edition

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

SOUTHINGTON

COMPUTER CLUB. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Review any and all computer related topics; take part in building or upgrading computers, learning in the process how each component works.

CALENDAR HOUSE BUILDING COMMITTEE MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Public is welcome.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

COFFEE ‘N DESSERT – VITAL SIGNS. 1:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Occupational therapist Matthew J. Mangiacopra, rehabilitation director for Vitality to You, will be giving a 20-30 minute educational presentation about measuring vital signs, understanding appropriate ranges, and signs and symptoms to look for. One on one measurement of vitals follows. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services and the CT Center for Healthy. Referrals and resources available.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Marie Terzak, retirement counselor, will lead the event. Light refreshments will be served. People are welcome to stop by. More infor, call (860) 276-1020.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

SOUTHINGTON

‘THE FOURSOME’ AT NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE. 8:15 a.m. departure, park at the church. Cost is $89, includes buffet with wide variety of salads, hot and cold entrees, desserts, beverage, and a play and cabaret show.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the senior living community. People are welcome to just stop by. For more info, call (860) 628-5656 or visit southingtonorchards.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

SOUTHINGTON

ELDER LAW FREE LUNCH AND LEARN. Noon to 1 p.m. at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. Attorney Daniel O. Tully, partner of Kilbourne & Tully, PC will provide insights and tips on navigating complex elder law issues. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. A light complimentary lunch will be served. Seating is limited. Register at (877) 424-4641.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

LAUGHTER YOGA. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. The free sessions Leslie Cotton and Elaine Hobart. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no special equipment is necessary. The moves are gentle and can accommodate any person’s ability and range of motion. More info, call Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. Southington Care Center accepts donations of used iPods or MP3 players to engage residents in a music and memory program. Music has proved to be beneficial in various therapies for people who have dementia. Contact Stacy Carleton, Southington Care Center director of therapeutic recreation, at (860) 378-1286.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.