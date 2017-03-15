Recreation Department listings for the March 17 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE—Mondays, March 27-June 5, 6:15 p.m.-8:45 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School gym. Open to Southington boys, ages 7-14. The first two weeks will emphasize fundamentals of the sport with game-like training. The final six weeks will be comprised of skill-based drills and competitive games. Cost is $105 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BoysVolleyball.

BALLROOM, LATIN, SWING DANCE LESSONS—Wednesdays, March 29-May 31, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School cafeteria, 70 Church St. Cost is $50 per couple. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/ballroom.

SKYHAWKS ‘TINY HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and basketball program is open to Southington kids, aged 3-4. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

SKYHAWKS ‘MINI HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 6:20 p.m.-7:20 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and baseball program is open to Southington kids, aged 5-7. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

PLAYGROUND PROGRAM PRE-REGISTRATION—Beginning March 18, 9 a.m., at the Recreation Department website only with payment due by Friday, April 7. Program takes place through four two-week sessions, Mondays thru Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at South End School and Recreation Park. Open to Southington children entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2017. Cost is $120 per child during sessions 1, 2, and 3 ($60 in session 4). Maximum of two sessions. Register at www.southington.org/PlaygroundProgram.

SUMMER SOFTBALL LEAGUES (MEN AND WOMEN)—Registration through Friday, March 24. Completed roster forms must be accompanied by a photocopied ID for all players, no exceptions, are due on April 7 (men’s teams) or April 28 (women’s team’s). Players must be a town resident, property owner, or SHS graduate in order to play. A maximum of 3 out of town players are permitted per team at an additional cost. Forms and fees at www.southington.org/softball.

DOUBLE DUTCH JUMP ROPE CLASSES—Thursdays, March 30 to June 1, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Plantsville Elementary School gym, 70 Church St. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 8-13. Cost is $40 per child ($20 for each additional sibling). Pre-registration and payment is required. Class size is limited. Program details and a mail-in registration form are available at www.southington.org/JumpRope.

TENNIS LESSONS & MATCH PLAY—Registration is underway. Classes begin the week of April 17. Open to Southington boys and girls by age and skill level. Beginners (ages 4-10); advanced (ages 4-12); and match play (ages 10-18). Days and times vary by class. Class sizes are extremely limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $60 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

ADAPTIVE FITNESS CLASS—Mondays, April 17-May 15, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym. Open to Southington children with special needs, in grades 1-12. Cost is $55 per child. Children will benefit from a specialized fitness program which will provide a safe routine and physical outlet as well as work on boosting self-esteem and confidence in a fun environment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/AdaptiveFitness.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 31-April 2, Washington D.C., $324-$538

April

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 6, Bronx Zoo, $84-$94

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

July 26-28, Niagara Falls, NY, $404-$704

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December