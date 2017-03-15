Pure imagination, a musical romp

Bank robbers sprint across the stage at Southington High School on Friday, March 10 while the band plays on behind them. The musical skit was part of “Surround Sound VIII – Pure Imagination,” an entertainment spectacle presented by the Southington High School music department. Musicians, dancers, members of the color guard, artists, and actors came together to pay homage to books and movies that have sparked imagination throughout the ages. Skits paid tribute to Willy Wonka, Alice in Wonderland, James Bond, William Shakespeare, Don Quixote, Tarzan, The Wizard of Oz, Dr. Seuss, Harry Potter, the Great Train Robbery (above), and more.

Student posters in the auditorium lobby offered a preview of the spectacular event. Above, the Great Train Robbery, Harry Potter, the Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Don Quixote, and Willie Wonka are portrayed in art.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI (Click to Enlarge)