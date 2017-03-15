Police Blotter for the March 17 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, March 3 through Thursday, March 9:

James J. McCool, 50, of 710 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was arrested on March 3 and charged with breach of peace and interfering with officers.

Matthew Shea, 39, of 33 Hillside Ave., Southington, was arrested on March 5 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Joshua A. Demello, 36, of 80 School St., Marion, was arrested on March 6 and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call.

Nicholas J. Carr, 19, of 76 Swanzey Factory Rd., Keene, N.H., was arrested on March 7 and charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. In a second incident, he was charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Wendy Rodriguez, 31, of 102 Grove St., New Britain, was arrested on March 8 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension, two counts of failure to secure a child in a restraint seat, and failure to display headlamps.

John Charneski, 21, of 6 Wayne Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Amanda Jacobs, 29, of 216 Spicewood Lane, Kensington, was arrested on March 9 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disobeying an officer’s signal, and engaging in police pursuit.