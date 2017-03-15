Performance listings for the March 17 edition

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

SOUTHINGTON

TUESDAY SAINTS. 7:30 p.m at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tuesday Saints are an American folk-rock trio from Eastern Connecticut. The band is made up of Nanette Addesso (vocals, fiddle, guitar), Jeff Burnham (vocals, guitar, harmonica, percussion), and Dennis Cartier (bass).

MARCH 17-18

SOUTHINGTON

“DEAR EDWINA JR.” Friday, March 17, 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m., at Plantsville Elementary School, 70 Church St. A rousing musical featuring Plantsville Elementary School’s drama club. Tickets cost $5. Contact Plantsville Elementary School, (860) 628-3450.”

MARCH 21-23

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER FOOTLIGHTS REGISTRATION. Registration will begin on March 21 at 6 p.m. through March 23 until the program fills. Open to Southington students entering grades 7-8. Footlights will be performing “Legally Blonde, Jr.” on July 14 and July 15 at Southington High School. More info at http://bit.ly/sysummertheater.

MARCH 21-23

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER SPOTLIGHTS REGISTRATION. Registration will begin on March 21 at 6 p.m. through March 23 until the program fills. Open to Southington students entering grades 9-12. Footlights will be performing the musical “Fame” on July 21 and July 22 at Southington High School. More info at http://bit.ly/sysummertheater.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to Southington students entering grades 3-6. Students must bring a report card as proof of grade level and residency. More info at http://bit.ly/sysummertheater.

COMEDY NIGHT. 7 p.m. at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door). Tables of 8 for $150. Headliner is Doug Karpf (Borgata AC, MTV, Sirus XM). Featured comics are Rob Epple and MC: Matt Dolan. Buy tickets at centennial.kiltonicpost72.org or at (860) 305-3673.