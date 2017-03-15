Miss CT Class of 2017 complete after pageant

By MIKE CHAIKEN

The Miss Connecticut Class of 2017 is complete as Bristol hosted the final two pageants on Saturday at Chippens Hill Middle School.

The first pageant held for the evening was Miss Litchfield County and Alexandra Segar won the title against five other women.

The second pageant, Miss Charter Oak, was held quickly after Miss Litchfield County and included only contestants who did not win the Miss Litchfield County title. Danielle Radeke won that title.

Additionally, three contestants for Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen were crowned during the two pageants, completing the teen portion of the Class of 2017 for Miss Connecticut.

Miss Litchfield County’s Outstanding Teen is Ali Maringola. Miss Woodbury’s Outstanding Teen is Sophia Modica. Miss Charter Oak’s Outstanding Teen is Varissa Kohl.

“I’m really excited,” said Segar about winning the Miss Litchfield County title.

As for what she is looking forward to during her reign, Segar said she was excited about “the opportunities it will bring. I never cimpeted in pageants before. I’m really excited to see what happens.”

Why she decided to jump in the pageant pool this year, Segar said, “I don’t know. I just did.”

“I can’t believe it,” said Radeke when asked how she was feeling having just been crowned. “I’m ecstatic. I need to call my mom right now and tell her.”

As for the next year, Radeke said, “I’m just looking forward to all the responsibilities that come with the position. It’s a great way to affect a lot of people the area. I’m really looking forward to having an impact on the people of Connecticut.”

Radeke competed in two competitions on Saturday. Miss Litchfield County first and when she didn’t win that title, she had the opportunity to compete shortly after for Miss Charter Oak.

“That was a rush,” said Radeke. After losing the first pageant, she didn’t really have time to process it before she was competing once again.

“I had a lot of fun. I enjoyed competing and I met a lot of wonderful girls today,” said the new Miss Charter Oak.

Also competing in both pageants Saturday were Bristol’s Courtney Ouellette, Southington’s Rosalinda Tufano, Alexis Volpe, and Cynthia Calderon.