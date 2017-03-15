Miscellaneous listings for the March 17 edition

NOW THRU MARCH 17

SOUTHINGTON

CERT TRAINING REGISTRATION. Through March 17 at the Southington Fire Headquarters, 310 N. Main St. Classes will be held on Wednesdays, April 5 thru May 24, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Applications are available on the Town of Southington website at www.southington.org (forms and services tab) or at SFD headquarters. CERT is a program that trains residents in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue team organization, and disaster medical operations. All CERT members will receive the necessary supplies, equipment, and uniform upon completion of the course.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. Go for walk and after for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

SOUTHINGTON

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS – TRUE COLORS. 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. All are welcome. Potluck supper followed by discussion comprised of panelists from True Colors, an organization that works with social service agencies, schools, and community organizations. Panel will span the spectrum of sexual orientation and gender identification, speaking about creating affirming, supportive spaces in their own faith communities. A free-will offering will be accepted. More info at FCCSouthington.org. RSVP at (860) 628-6958.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

SOUTHINGTON

YMCA ANNUAL CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF BREAKFAST. 7:30 a.m. at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. This year’s theme is “Exercise your heart in more ways than one.” To reserve a seat, contact Shannon Eterginio at (860) 628-5597, ext. 367 or seterginio@sccymca.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

RISE AGAINST HUNGER. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. Meal packaging event sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and aid. Volunteers needed to package meals. More info at events.stophungernow.org/SPE2017.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

SOUTHINGTON

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS – AGING ON PURPOSE. 12:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. All are welcome. Potluck supper followed by Southington Care Center exercise physiologist Mark Colello discussing how physical changes can affect mindset and vice versa. Suggested $5 donation. More info at FCCSouthington.org. RSVP at (860) 628-6958.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

LGBT SOCIAL. 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. The church is offering a bowling night as part of their faith-building outreach programming to the diverse spectrum of the LGBT community. RSVP Pastor Rachel at rachel@fccsouthington.org, or call the church office (860) 628-6958.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congegation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Free tea cup auction is included with each ticket sold before March 1. Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entries can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

FLANDERS ELEMENTARY TURNS 50. Flanders Elementary School of Southington will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary on Thursday, April 6. If you are a former staff member or former students, you may request an invitation to attend the celebration. Contact: drossignol@southingtonschool.org.

NOW THRU APRIL 7

SOUTHINGTON

SCS EASTER BASKETS. Registration through April 7 at Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents through high school seniors. Participants must provide proof of income and proof of residency to qualify. Call (860) 628-3761.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

ST PAUL CATHOLIC HS CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic HS, 1001 Stafford Ave. Over 50 vendors. Crafts include homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles, and more. Full lunch menu and drawings. Free drawing ticket with $1 admission. A few crafter spaces available, but no jewelry or food. Contact: lynn.damboise@snet.net.

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

LANCASTER TRIP. 7 a.m. departure from First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Two-day trip to Lancaster, Pa. to see the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Over-night accommodations will be at The Country Inn of Lancaster.Tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding Terminal. Contact: Bev Tooley, (860) 628-8121.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Waverly Inn, Cheshire. Cost is $65 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet, and desserts. Tickets available through Sept. 1. Contact: Joann Volpe at joavolpe@yahoo.com or Leslie (Turek) Griffin at lesandcolt6@gmail.com.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.