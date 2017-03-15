Kids’ listings for the March 17 edition

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

SOUTHINGTON

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT IN EARLY CHILDHOOD. 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 presentation, at Hatton Elementary School, 50 Spring Lake Rd. Educational seminar for childcare providers, parents/guardians and community members presented by The Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington and Allison Logan, the Early Childhood Project Manager of United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. Free to attend and childcare is available. Register at www.southingtonearlychildhood.org/events

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

SOUTHINGTON

‘SCREENAGERS – GROWING UP IN THE DIGITAL AGE.’ 6:30 p.m. at the Southington Library. Cosponsored by the Parent Information Series of Southington Youth Services and the Southington Public Library. This award winning film (68 mins.) probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. This program is free to all Southington residents. RSVP the Southington Public Library at (860)-628-0947.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

SOUTHINGTON

PARENTS & TOTS. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. All families with young children are welcome to this weekly playgroup/ social gathering. No meetings during school vacations. Contact: Pastor Rachel at rachel@fccsouthington.org or call the church office at (860) 628-6958.

NOW thru APRIL 9

SOUTHINGTON

KRISTEN’S KLOSET. Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., at 722 West St. (Plaza West). Prom program sponsored by Southington Youth Services. Open to any high school student who is looking to attend their prom and not spend a lot of money. The shop contains an inventory of over 500 new and gently used gowns along with shoes, jewelry and other accessories, all of which have been donated by individuals and businesses from the area. More info at Southington Youth Services, (860) 276-6281 or on Facebook.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION COURSE. 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Southington Youth Services department, 196 N. Main St. Open to Southington youth residents over 12 years old. Cost is $45. Register at (860) 276-6281.

APRIL 29-30

SOUTHINGTON

YMCA FUTURE LEADERS OF YOUTH WEEKEND (OPEN TO NON-MEMBERS). 10 a.m. April 29 to 3 p.m. April 30 at YMCA Camp Sloper. Registration is limited to 15 people. During this two day Future Leaders of Youth (FLY) program, teens will build skills that will mold them into a future leader. Explore the wilderness of YMCA Camp Sloper with activities such as hiking, rock climbing, archery, boating, and outdoor cooking. Cost is $65 ($45 for program members, $35 for full members). Register at the YMCA front desk or contact Adam Dubois, (860) 426-9530 or adubois@sccymca.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

NOW thru JUNE 16

SOUTHINGTON

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION. Registration underway. Space is limited. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. Open to Southington children with special needs. Session 1 (grades 2-5), July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 up to age 21), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Both sessions take place at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Forms and info at www.southington.org/CampRISE

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com