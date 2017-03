Fire report for the March 17 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 48 incidents from Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6:

Monday, Feb. 27

11:00:00 a.m., 1524 Flanders Rd., Public service

12:10:00 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., SPD, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Tuesday, Feb. 28

8:26:06 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Public service

8:43:57 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:34:52 p.m., 65 Maxwell Dr., Vehicle accident, general

5:53:37 p.m., 61 Reservoir Ridge Dr., Smoke detector activation

8:29:58 p.m., I-691 Eeastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:01:47 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

Wednesday, March 1

6:37:54 a.m., 19 Bridle Path Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

12:39:44 p.m., 17 E. Summer St., Medical assist, assist EMS

12:54:59 p.m., 167 Main St., Rite Aid, Biological hazard, confirmed

2:04:01 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Excessive heat, scorch burns

2:57:22 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke or odor removal

3:29:59 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart, Sprinkler activation

5:04:05 p.m., 33A Darling St., Medical assist, assist EMS

6:05:42 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Smoke or odor removal

6:41:38 p.m., 261 Summit St., False alarm or false call

10:58:31 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Good intent call, Other

Thursday, March 2

7:44:05 a.m., West St. and Jude Ln., Vehicle accident

9:37:15 a.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system sounded

10:01:10 a.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Public service

10:21:45 a.m., 891 Meriden Ave., Power line down

6:36:59 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

7:28:32 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Lock-out Building

9:52:51 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Friday, March 3

1:36:04 a.m., 578 Old Turnpike Rd., Vehicle accident

9:53:47 a.m., 970 S. Main St., Dispatched and cancelled en route

11:05:19 a.m., 832 Queen St., Vivaldi’s Pizza, Alarm system activation

12:06:38 p.m., 103 Atwater St., Lock-in

7:13:39 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

7:48:02 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

8:42:09 p.m., 1226 Queen St., Finder’s Keepers, Vehicle accident, general

Saturday, March 4

1:30:07 a.m., 164 Monarch Dr., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

8:41:22 a.m., 2000 Mt. Vernon Rd., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

3:59:41 p.m., 626 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

4:21:32 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

5:03:28 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, No Incident found on arrival

5:15:27 p.m., 88 Barbara Ln., Unintentional transmission

5:15:36 p.m., 124 Andrews St., HazMat release investigation

8:39:09 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Sunday, March 5

12:02:35 a.m., 12 Hickory Hill, Assist invalid

2:15:53 p.m., 5 Upson Dr., Water or steam leak

3:49:04 p.m., 1599 Flanders Rd., Good intent call, Other

4:00:45 p.m., 625 Queen St., Motel 6, Steam, Other gas mistaken for smoke

4:28:23 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Vehicle Accident

8:06:35 p.m., 848 S. Main St., Alarm system activation

10:45:44 p.m., 836 Marion Ave., Arcing, shorted electrical

Monday, March 6