Art listings for the March 17 edition

NOW THRU MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

CT PASTEL SOCIETY EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. The show will exhibit work by pastel artists in the state. Visit ctpastelsociety.org/ 2010-renaissance-in-pastel-award-winners.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

SOUTHINGTON

ACRYLIC PAINTING DEMO. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free demonstration by CT Watercolor Society member Lorraine Ficara. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

WENDELL COPELAND. Photography exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

POTTERY DEMO. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free demonstration by Robert Riggs. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

SOUTHINGTON

OIL PAINTING DEMO. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free demonstration by Jim Laurino, who studied design and color theory at the UConn School of Fine Arts. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

SOUTHINGTON

MEMBERS CRITIQUE. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free critique by SACA members. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581