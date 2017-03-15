Art listings for the March 17 edition

SOUTHINGTON
CT PASTEL SOCIETY EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. The show will exhibit work by pastel artists in the state. Visit ctpastelsociety.org/ 2010-renaissance-in-pastel-award-winners.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
SOUTHINGTON
ACRYLIC PAINTING DEMO. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free demonstration by CT Watercolor Society member Lorraine Ficara. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.
NOW thru MARCH 31
SOUTHINGTON
WENDELL COPELAND. Photography exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
SOUTHINGTON
POTTERY DEMO. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free demonstration by Robert Riggs. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
SOUTHINGTON
OIL PAINTING DEMO. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free demonstration by Jim Laurino, who studied design and color theory at the UConn School of Fine Arts. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
SOUTHINGTON
MEMBERS CRITIQUE. 6:30 p.m. at The Orchards on Hobart St. Southington Arts & Crafts Assoc. meeting followed by free critique by SACA members. Open to the public. More info at (860) 621-6552 or (860) 621-2720.
ONGOING
SOUTHINGTON
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).
SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581