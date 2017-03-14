Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Mar. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Mar. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: Top-seeded Trumbull advanced to the Class LL championship game with a 45-38 win over #5 Mercy in overtime at Jonathan Law High School in Milford in the semifinals. #3 New London also advanced to the title game with a 57-36 win over #2 Enfield at Glastonbury High School. Top-seeded Trumbull (23-1) will play #3 New London (22-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Saturday, March 18. Game time is 6:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights advanced 10 swimmers in nine events to the Class LL finals—held at Wesleyan University in Middletown—and finished 11th overall with a score of 183, reaching nine best times out of 10 entries. The Knights also held at least one swimmer in every event, but the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Greenwich won their fifth-straight and 42nd overall CIAC Class LL title with a score of 789.5, triumphing the next closest competitor by 123.5 points. The Cardinals had two state champions and two runners-up. Fairfield Prep (666) finished as runner-up with five state champions, followed by Cheshire (474), Ridgefield (470.5), Staples (451), and Glastonbury (450.5). The following were notable individual performances from the meet: Zack Blake in the 100 freestyle (12th, 50.09) and 50 freestyle (18th, 22.91), PJ Ramsey in the 100 fly (12th, 55.02) and 50 freestyle (20th, 23.04), Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (18th, 1:52.04), Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (14th, 56.60), and Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (23rd, 5:05.92). Evan Bender originally qualified for the 100 backstroke at the Class LL trials, but was pulled out of the event so he could swim in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. Bender helped Blake, Brendon Egan, and Ramsey achieved Southington’s best finish in the meet by taking eighth (1:31.75) in the 200 freestyle relay. In the other team events, Heidgerd, Joe Savarese, Ramsey, and Nick Kelley placed 10th (1:45.68) in the 200 medley relay, and Brendon Egan, Bender, Heidgerd, and Blake placed 12th (3:23.85) in the 400 freestyle relay. Kieran Smith of Ridgefield broke the Class LL record (1:39.25) in the 200 freestyle (1:38.33) and state record (4:26.77) in the 500 freestyle (4:25.56). Oliver Rus of Fairfield Prep broke the state open record (56.29) in the 100 breaststroke (55.27). The Class L championship took place earlier in the day on Monday, but the Knights still have to wait for the Class M and Class S championships to finish on Thursday, March 16 to see which individuals and relays advanced to the state open. The open is scheduled to take place at Yale University on Saturday, March 18. Warm-up is at 12:30 p.m., and competition is at 2:30 p.m.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.