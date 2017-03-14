Artists sought for Southington juried show

The Southington Arts and Crafts Association announced its annual juried show to be held in Southington after the opening of the new Southington Community Cultural Arts. SACA will receive artwork on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the building on 93 Main St., Southington. Admission is open to all artists over the age of 18. The juried show includes paintings, mixed media, photography, and sculpture. There is an entry fee. The art show will run the month of April and is open to the public during SoCCA hours.

For more information call (860)621-6552 or (860)621-2720 or stop in to the Community Cultural Arts Center.