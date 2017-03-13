Western NE engineers finish fourth at international competition

A Southington man led the Western New England University (WNEU) student design competition team to a fourth place finish at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) 2016 student design competition finals.

David Greenslade of Southington, a PhD fellow at the university, was the student mentor for the team, comprised of Zachary Kusnierz, Joshua Holley, and Adam Testa. The competition was held Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Springfield and pitted 21 student teams from 10 countries. .

“Their advisor, David Greenslade, played an important role in guiding and mentoring the team to accomplish this honor,” WNEU mechanical engineering department chair Dr. Said Dini said. “I congratulate the team and David for their hard work and putting Western New England University’s name on the map again.”

Engineering students representing universities from the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, Egypt, Turkey, Peru, and China took part in the final round of this year’s competition, which asked students to design and build prototypes of a battery-powered, compact manufacturing system that could launch paper projectiles through the air. The competition’s panel of judges assessed the entries on criteria, including total distance traveled by the team’s projectiles and the total measured volume of each system.

According to their website, ASME is a membership organization that encourages “collaboration, knowledge sharing, career enrichment, and skills development across all engineering disciplines, toward a goal of helping the global engineering community develop solutions to benefit lives and livelihoods.” Founded in 1880 ASME and has grown to include more than 130,000 members in 151 countries. Thirty-two thousand of these members are students.

Western New England University is a private, independent, coeducational institution founded in 1919. Located on an attractive 215-acre suburban campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, Western New England serves 3,830 students, including 2,580 full-time undergraduate students. Undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs are offered through Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, and the School of Law.