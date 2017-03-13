Southington issues parking ban, Town Hall will be closed tomorrow

Due to the impending snowfall and to allow crews to clear the roadways, the Town of Southington and the Southington Police Dept. will be implementing a parking ban on all streets beginning at midnight tonight. The ban will run throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Also, Town Manager Garry Brumback announced that the Southington Town Hall will be closed tomorrow due to the storm. Brumback is asking all all non-essential employees to stay home.

According to Brumback, the current forecast confidence is very good. It calls for snow to begin between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and it is expected to hit its peak at around 9 a.m. Total snowfall is predicted to be between 18-28 inches.

Should the storm path change, Brumback said he will send out a confirmation or cancellation via Everbridge tomorrow at 5 a.m.