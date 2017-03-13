Obituary: Louis Carl Nardi, 91

Louis Carl Nardi, 91, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona.

Born on April 21, 1925, in Southington, Connecticut, he was later a resident of San Diego, California, and Chandler, Arizona.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Carlo Nardi, a Southington tailor, and Marian Meccariello in 1975, his younger brother David Nardi in 1939, his younger sister Helen Doris Kane in 2005, and his second wife Margaret Bacon Klicka in 2004. All except Margaret are buried in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington.

He attended Lewis High School, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and later worked as a draftsman in the U.S. missile program at General Dynamics, a division of Convair, at Edwards Air Force Base in Lancaster and San Diego.

Louis is survived by his two loving children, Christine M. Guerra (Robert) and David A. Nardi (Janice), all of Arizona; his first wife Judith A. Miramontes of Arizona; his younger sister Marion Hummell of New Mexico; two stepchildren; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mesa, Arizona, followed by a private entombment at Greenwood Memorial Park, San Diego, beside his wife, Margaret, at a later date.