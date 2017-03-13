Obituary: Barbara Ann Givens, 82

Barbara Ann Givens, 82, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the HOCC New Britain General.

She was born in Stamford, the daughter of the late Roy and Pauline (Lockwood) Falby. Barbara was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Prior to her retirement she was the manager of health and beauty at the Grand Union Stores. Barbara loved to garden, spend the holidays with family and friends. When she was younger she enjoyed spending time in VT and enjoyed many family vacations to Disney World.

She is survived by her children Roy and wife Danielle Givens of Wolcott, Kathy and husband Don Chariott of Berlin, Margie and husband Sy Soobitsky of Higganum, Michael Givens of North Dakota and Robin and wife Tracey of Saranac, NY, grandchildren Ty, Trent, Tirza, David, Rachel, Jason, Buddy, Joey, Wesley, Robin, Ashley, Michael Jr., Jessie and Andy, great-grandchildren Owen, Zayden, Jeffrey and Gavin. She also leaves sisters Frances Sabato of Stamford and Edith McKee of Massapequa, NY.

She was predeceased by a brother Roy Falby and sister Evelyn Grasso.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 16th at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, Burial will be at a later date in Guilford, VT. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-7 pm

Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067

