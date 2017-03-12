Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Mar. 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Mar. 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: Scores from the quarterfinals of the Class LL tournament include the following: #8 Kennedy over #17 Danbury, 65-60 (Saturday); #4 East Hartford over #5 Weaver, 69-63 (Saturday); #2 Hillhouse over #7 Norwich Free Academy, 73-54 (Friday); and #3 East Catholic over #22 Fairfield Prep, 66-48 (Friday). #4 East Hartford (21-2) will play #8 Kennedy (19-4) at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, and #2 Hillhouse (22-1) will play #3 East Catholic (22-1) at the University of Hartford in the semifinals. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m.

Gymnastics: Woodstock Academy won the regional title in their own house when they placed first overall at the New England championship with a score of 150.825. Medfield-Ashland-Dover-Sherborn, Mass. (143.975) finished as runner-up, followed by Greenwich (143.525). Paige Stuyniski of Woodstock Academy finished first overall in all-around (39), also finishing first on bars (9.75) and beam (9.9). Adnerys De Jesus of Greenwich finished first on vault (9.8), and Paige Bukowski of Andover, Mass. finished first on floor (9.85).

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights competed at the Class LL swimming trials at East Hartford High School. Individuals that advanced to the finals include the following: Zack Blake in the 50 freestyle (T16th, 23.23) and 100 freestyle (14th, 51.02), PJ Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (19th, 23.39) and 100 fly (15th, 56.14), Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (13th, 57.21), Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (17th, 1:51.94), Evan Bender in the 100 backstroke (20th, 58.70), and Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (24th, 5:06.43). Egan will also be a second alternate in the 100 breaststroke (26th, 1:06.04). Chase Galayda advanced to the diving finals on Thursday, Mar. 9 and finished 14th overall with a new school record of 353.55. In the team events, Tyler Heidgerd, Joe Savarese, Jacob Holbrook, and Nick Kelley in the 200 medley relay (10th, 1:48.01); Zack Blake, Brendon Egan, Ben Wakefield, and PJ Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (8th, 1:34.41); and Evan Bender, Brian Egan, Ben Wakefield, and Tyler Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (11th, 3:30.12).

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Week 9—54-23-3 (8-2-1).

Week 10—60-28-3 (6-5).

Week 11—63-29-3 (3-1).

Week 12—65-30-3 (2-1).

Week 13—67-32-3 (2-2).

Postseason:

4-4.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.