Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Mar. 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Mar. 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: After pulling upsets in the first two rounds of the Class LL tournament and advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007, the run for the 23rd-seeded Lady Knights came to an end after they fell, 54-43, at #2 Enfield (22-1) in the quarterfinals. Southington finished the season with an overall record of 14-9. Other scores from the quarterfinals include the following: #1 Trumbull over #8 Norwich Free Academy, 45-40; #5 Mercy over #4 Middletown, 54-38; and #3 New London over #11 Stamford, 58-56. #1 Trumbull (22-1) will play #5 Mercy (20-3), and #2 Enfield will play #3 New London (21-2) in the semifinals on Monday, Mar. 13. Times and sites of both games are TBA.

Ice Hockey: After they escaped with a one-goal overtime victory in the first round of the Division III tournament, the sixth-seeded Warrior-Knights advanced to the semifinals for the first time in the co-op’s history with a 6-1 upset over #3 Housatonic-Northwestern (14-7-1) at the Danbury Ice Arena in the quarterfinals. Southington became a co-op team with Hall in 2009. Following a scoreless first period, Jacob Mohr (2), Michael DiPietro, and Jacob Herz gave the Warrior-Knights a 4-1 advantage with goals in the second and third periods. The Mountaineers scored their lone goal if the game moments after the Warrior-Knights scored the first goal of the third period. Graham Kennedy and Miles Aronow capped off the win with goals later in the period. Aronow’s goal came with 35 seconds remaining in the game. Jeremy Fortin (2), Brendan Moore, Drew Booth, Andrew Mitchell, Nate Zmarlicki, DiPietro, and Mohr contributed with assists. Zach Monti saved 18 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 41 shots on goal and committed four out of the six penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights are scheduled to play #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (19-3) in the semifinals on Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ingalls Rink in New Haven. Hall-Southington is currently 11-8-3 overall. The other semifinal game will feature top-seeded Woodstock Academy (19-2-1) against #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug (12-10), scheduled right after Hall-Southington’s game for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ingalls Rink. Other scores from the quarterfinals include the following: #1 Woodstock Academy over #9 Trinity Catholic, 11-1; #4 Tri-Town over #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam Killingworth-Coginchaug, 3-2; and #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville over #7 Redhawks, 3-1.

Boys Swimming & Diving: Southington sent four divers to compete in the Class LL diving championship at Hamden High. Chase Galayda marshalled the Blue Knights by finishing 14th out of 35 divers with a score of 353.55. Emerson Suski finished 25th (198.45), followed by Kian Siadat in 28th (178.7) and Victoria Duszak in 33rd (91.75). Justin Sodokoff of Greenwich won the Class LL diving title with a score of 537.7. Sodokoff’s fellow teammate, Devin Satir, finished as runner-up (520.2), followed by Kevin Bradley of Brien McMahon-Norwalk (490.45), Sergei Shaw of Greenwich (438.25), Ethan Godfrey of Glastonbury (421.1), Kyle Gaynor of Newtown (406.3), Nicholas Jefferson of Glastonbury (402.1), Jason Bagdasarian of Glastonbury (398.05), Eamon Mahoney of Westhill-Stamford (373.75), and Mikel Kyle of East Hartford (367). The top 10 divers from the meet will move on to compete at the state open. Next up for the Knights are the Class LL swimming trials, scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 11 at East Hartford High School. Warm-up is at 1:30 p.m., and competition is at 3:30 p.m. Due to the inclement weather forecasted for Tuesday, Mar. 14, the Class LL swimming championship has been switched to Monday, Mar. 13. The competition is still to be held at Wesleyan University in Middletown, and times are the same as the original schedule. Warm-up is at 5:15 p.m., and competition is at 6 p.m. Seeds for swimmers and relays qualified for the meet include the following: the 200 medley relay (14th, 1:47.7), Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (22nd, 1:54.26) and 100 breaststroke (34th, 1:07.84), Quintin Kimmel in the 200 freestyle (32nd, 1:58.38) and 500 freestyle (35th, 5:27.89), Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (26th, 5:10.99) and 200 individual medley (31st, 2:10.98), Evan Bender in the 100 backstroke (24th, 59.74) and 200 individual medley (32nd, 2:11.58), Ben Wakefield in the 200 individual medley as an alternate (38th, 2:19.79), PJ Ramsey in the 100 fly (13th, 55.24) and 50 freestyle (20th, 23.43), Zack Blake in the 50 freestyle (21st, 23.44) and 100 freestyle (23rd, 51.52), Brian Egan in the 100 freestyle as an alternate (38th, 53.9), Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (15th, 57.7) and 500 freestyle (30th, 5:16.38), the 200 freestyle relay (12th, 1:35.55), Sarah Meade in the 100 backstroke (32nd, 1:02.63), Joseph Savarese in the 100 breaststroke (36th, 1:08.44), and the 400 freestyle relay (13th, 3:31.54).

