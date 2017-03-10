Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging is offering a dementia and caregiving series at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. The five-part series is designed to offer strategies and communication tips in order to better understand and relate to a person suffering with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The series will be offered on Wednesdays, from April 5 to May 3, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. To best benefit, participants are asked to attend all sessions.

Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging dementia and Alzheimer’s specialists Patty O’Brian, CDP, and Michelle Wyman, LSW, CDP, will lead the series.

Topics include:

April 5: Overview of Dementia

April 12: Basics of Good Communications and Understanding Behaviors

April 29: Safety in the Environment and How to Structure a Day with Activities

April 26: Taking Care of the Caregiver and Care Options

May 3: Legal and Financial Issues

Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve your space, call Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, (877) 4AGING1 (1-877-424-4641).

Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, a not for profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, is a resource and assessment center designed to enhance access to services and information related to attaining optimal quality of life for seniors and their caregivers. For more information about Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, visit cthealthyaging.org.