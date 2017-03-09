Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Mar. 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Mar. 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: Scores from the second round include the following: #17 Danbury over #1 Notre Dame of West Haven, 70-64; #8 Kennedy over #9 Simsbury, 52-50; #4 East Hartford over #13 Darien, 59-43; #5 Weaver over #21 Hall, 81-60; #2 Hillhouse over #18 Shelton, 82-60; #7 Norwich Free Academy over #10 Fairfield Warde, 56-53; #3 East Catholic over #19 Hamden, 88-67; and #22 Fairfield Prep over #6 Trumbull, 76-69. Matchups for the quarterfinals include the following: #8 Kennedy (18-4) vs. #17 Danbury (15-7), #4 East Hartford (20-2) vs. #5 Weaver (20-2), #2 Hillhouse (21-1) vs. #7 Norwich Free Academy (18-4), and #3 East Catholic (21-1) vs. #22 Fairfield Prep (12-10). All games are scheduled for Friday, Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. at the sites of the higher seeds.

