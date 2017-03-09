Obituary: Lilia Pleskacz Harding, 69

Lilia Pleskacz Harding, 69, of Berlin, was united with her Savior on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey Brooks Harding.

Lilia was born in Gdansk, Poland on July 22, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Borys and Maryia (Boyaryn) Pleskacz.

Lilia was a graduate of Central CT. State University and St. Joseph College receiving her MBA. She retired from Henkel/ Loctite Corp. and was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Cromwell.

She is survived by her children Justin B. Harding and wife Lindsay of East Hampton, Alyson Molloy and husband Eric of Plainville and Hannah Kaufman and husband John of Bristol, VT, a brother Janek Pleskacz and wife Sandy of Honolulu, HI; three sisters, Taisa Varricchione and husband Felix of Southington, Halina Marston and husband John of Southington and Eva Couillard and husband Mark of Sprague; five grandchildren, Jacob, Lola, Evangeline, Tessa and Jesse along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 AM at the Central Baptist Church 1505 West St., Southington. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Bible Baptist Seminary 40 Country Squire Rd. Cromwell, CT 06416. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.

