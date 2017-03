Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D – Berlin/Southington) will be holding a public discussion, along with State Rep. Cathy Abercrombie (D – Berlin/Meriden) at Uncle D’s Diner in Berlin. On Tuesday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., they will answer questions and chat about “any ideas people may have about moving our community and all of Connecticut forward.”