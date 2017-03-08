‘The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go’

Southington Superintendent of Schools Timothy Connellan reads to a class of local students at South End Elementary School on Friday, March 3 during national “Read Across America Day” festivities. On Thursday and Friday, Southington’s schools welcomed prominent locals into their classrooms to honor Dr. Seuss’ birthday by reading a favorite book to Southington students. Connellan chose “Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose,” a story about a moose that opens his antlers as living space for a bug and how it leads to a whole host of freeloaders taking up residence.

Photos by Jamison C. Bazinet, House Republican Office

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and national Read Across America Day, State Representative John Fusco read two Seuss books to Monique Reynolds’ 2nd grade class at South End School. He read “I Can Read With My Eyes Closed” and the classic “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street,” the latter title creating a funny conversation between the first-term legislator and one student who knew Southington’s Mulberry Street was just a short distance away from the school.

Photos by John Goralski