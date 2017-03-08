Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Mar. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Mar. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: After qualifying for the first time in Cessario’s three-year tenure with the program, the 31st-seeded Blue Knight basketball team was quickly ousted from the Class LL tournament after falling, 69-31, to the defending champion, No. 2 Hillhouse, on the road in the first round on Monday, Mar. 6. The Knights trailed by eight, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but the Academics took a 34-15 lead by halftime after putting up 21 points in the second quarter, finishing the first half with seven of their 10 threes. The Academics went on to outscore the Knights, 35-16, in the second half, limiting Southington to just four points on four free throws in the third quarter. Jeremy Mercier paced the Knights with seven points. Mike Mauro contributed six points, and Mike Mauro finished with five. The Knights made just one three in the game. Eight different players scored for the Academics. Three players finished in double figures. Southington finished with an overall record of 9-12. Other first-round scores include the following: #1 Notre-Dame of West Haven over #32 Wilby, 73-39; #17 Danbury over #16 Amity, 58-50; #8 Kennedy over #25 Cheshire, 54-48; #9 Simsbury over #24 Manchester, 49-45; #4 East Hartford over #29 Staples, 74-48; #13 Darien over #20 West Haven, 70-56; #5 Weaver over #28 Fairfield Ludlowe, 74-43; #21 Hall over #12 South Windsor, 52-48; #18 Shelton over #15 Ridgefield, 50-48; #7 Norwich Free Academy over #26 Naugatuck, 48-35; #10 Fairfield Warde over #23 Xavier, 55-54; #3 East Catholic over #30 Enfield, 96-42; #19 Hamden over #14 Brien McMahon, 76-67; #6 Trumbull over #27 Greenwich, 70-45; and #22 Fairfield Prep over #11 Wilbur Cross, 70-48. Second-round matchups include the following: #1 Notre Dame of West Haven (21-0) vs. #17 Danbury (14-7), 7:15 p.m.; #8 Kennedy (17-4) vs. #9 Simsbury (17-4), 6:30 p.m.; #4 East Hartford (19-2) vs. #13 Darien (15-6), 6 p.m.; #5 Weaver (19-2) vs. #21 Hall (12-9), 7 p.m.; #2 Hillhouse (20-1) vs. #18 Shelton (14-7), 7 p.m.; #7 Norwich Free Academy (17-4) vs. #10 Fairfield Warde (16-5), 6 p.m.; #3 East Catholic (20-1) vs. #19 Hamden (13-8), 7 p.m.; and #6 Trumbull (19-2) vs. #22 Fairfield Prep (11-10), 7 p.m. All games are scheduled at the site of the higher seeds on Wednesday, Mar. 8.

Ice Hockey: The sixth-seeded Warrior-Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III tournament for the second-straight year with a 4-3 overtime win over #11 Newington Co-op (3-15-3) at home in the first round. Drew Booth gave the Warrior-Knights a 1-0 lead with a goal midway through the first period. The Indians responded with a 3-0 run with goals in each of the three periods. Nate Zmarlicki cut the deficit to one with a score early in the third period, just moments after the Indians netted their final goal of the game. Andrew Mitchell completed the rally and sent the contest into overtime after he found the back of the nylon with 1:06 remaining in the game. In the extra period, Michael DiPietro and Booth set Jeremy Fortin up to score the game-winning goal at 12:49, sending the Warrior-Knights into the next round. Zach Monti saved 15 shots on goal. Colby Glidden, Brendan Moore, Fortin, and Dusty Kilgore also contributed with assists. Hall-Southington took 27 shots on goal and committed six of the nine penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights are scheduled to play against #3 Housatonic-Northwestern (14-6-1) at the Danbury Ice Arena on Thursday, Mar. 9. Hall-Southington is currently 10-8-3 overall. Other first-round scores include the following: #1 Woodstock Academy over #16 Joel Barlow, 11-0; #9 Trinity Catholic over #8 Masuk, 6-2; #4 Tri-Town over #13 Norwalk-Brien McMahon, 5-2; #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug over #12 Brookfield-Bethel-Danbury, 6-3; #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville over #15 Eastern Connecticut Eagles, 6-0; #7 Redhawks over #10 Sheehan, 5-4 (OT); and #3 Housatonic-Northwestern over #14 Wilton, 4-1. Other quarterfinal matchups include the following: #1 Woodstock Academy (18-2-1) vs. #9 Trinity Catholic (8-13), at Northford Ice Pavilion at 4:30 p.m.; #4 Tri-Town (12-8-1) vs. #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug (11-10), at Trinity College, Hartford, at 7:15 p.m.; and #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (18-3) vs. #7 Redhawks (10-10-1), at Northford Ice Pavilion at 7 p.m.

