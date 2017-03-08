Obituary: Charles Arthur Nappi, 69

Charles Arthur Nappi, 69, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Charles was born in Waterbury on July 14, 1947 to Catherine (Bartoletti) Nappi and the late Arthur Nappi. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1965 and retired in 2012 as a Facility Mechanic at Waterbury Hospital. He enjoyed traveling and playing cards. He loved music, cars, and spending time with family.

Besides his mother, he leaves a wife Debra, a daughter Leanna and her husband Erik, and a granddaughter Ava. He leaves a brother Mark and his wife Karen, a sister Doreen and her husband Bob, and many nieces and nephews. He is also the brother of the late Arthur J. Nappi.

A private memorial reception was held in his honor for family and friends. Contributions can be made in his memory to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215