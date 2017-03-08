Amanda Howe advances to indoor track nationals

Amanda Howe placed 15th out of 32 competitors with a throw of 37’3” in the shot put as the only athlete to represent Southington at the 30th annual New England championship on Saturday.

“It wasn’t a personal best for her, but at the same level, you need to look at what meet it was,” said Southington coach Connor Green. “She’s had the third-best throw in the state of Connecticut all year, behind Brittany Jones and Samantha Stevens.”

Howe didn’t heave a throw over 40 feet, but Green said that she definitely handled herself the best that he’s seen in her three years with the indoor track and field team.

“When 37 feet isn’t considered a great performance for her, that would have been a huge personal record for her last year,” said Green. “She’s making the right progress moving forward, and that’s what I’m constantly hearing from other coaches.”

Brittany Jones of Bloomfield won the shot put title with a first-place throw of 43’10”. Chloe Eressy (41’6”) of Dennis-Yarmouth, Mass. finished as runner-up, and Samantha Stevens (41’5.5”) of Shelton placed third.

Howe qualified for the regional championship after finishing third at the state open with a toss of 38’11.25. Her best mark on the season is 39’11”.

Howe will compete in the emerging elite shot put and weight throw at the New Balance Nationals at the Armory in New York this weekend.

