Weekly scoreboard for the March 10 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Feb. 7 and Monday, March 6. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Wrestling

New England championship

Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4

At Providence Career and Technical Center, Providence, R.I.

Outstanding wrestler: Jakob Camacho (120), Danbury

Best final: Tarwo vs. Fredette (182)

Team results—(170 teams) 1, Danbury (CT), 114; 2, Newtown (CT), 67; 3, Mt. Anthony (VT), 62.5; 4, Timberlane Regional-Plastow (NH), 57; 5, Bishop Hendricken (RI), 56; 6, Foran-Milford (CT), 52; 7, Lincoln Sudbury (MA), 51; 8, Ellis Tech (CT), 50; 9, Minnechaug (MA), 48; 10, Cumberland (RI), 44; 11, Southington (CT) and Skowhegan (ME), 43; 13, Coventry (RI), 37; 14, Billerica (MA), 35; 15, Concord (NH) and Milton (MA), 34; 17, Melrose (MA), 33; 18, Ellsworth (ME), 32; 19, Trumbull (CT), 31; 20, Marshwood (ME), 30; 21, Xavier-Middletown (CT) and New Milford (CT), 28; 23, Mt. Ararat-Brunswick (ME), 27.5; 24, Oxford Hills (ME), 27; 25, Nashoba Regional-Bolton (MA) and St. John’s Prep-Danvers (MA), 26; 27, Simsbury (CT), Shawsheen Valley Tech-Billerica, (MA), and Winslow (ME), 25; 29, New Canaan (CT), Hand (CT), Burlington (MA), 24; 34, Vergennes Union (VT), 23; 35, Chelmsford (MA), and Somers (CT), 22; 37, Fairfield Warde (CT), 21.5; 38, Putnam (MA), 21; 39, Methuen (MA), 20.5; 40, Bethel (CT), Chariho (RI), and Windham High (NH), 20; 43, Bedford (MA), 19; 44, Brockton (MA), Bristol Central (CT), Montville (CT), New Fairfield (CT), Springfield Central (MA), Danvers (MA), Masconomet Regional-Boxford (MA), 18; 51, North Andover (MA) and Fitch (CT), 17.5; 53, LaSalle (RI), 17; 54, Manchester Central (NH), Bristol Eastern (CT), and East Hartford (CT), 16; 57, Berlin (CT), 15.5; 58, Natick (MA), Ponaganset-Scituate (RI), 15; 60, Pomperaug (CT), 14.5; 61, Central Catholic-Lawrence (MA), and Platt High (CT), 14; 63, Salem (NH), 13; 64, Foxboro (MA), 12.5; 65, Noble (ME), 11.5; 66, Kingswood Regional-Wolfeboro (NH), and Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech (CT), 11; 68, Lawrence (MA) and Cony High-Augusta (ME), 10; 70, Essex (VT), Bedford (MA), Pinkerton (NH), 9; 73, E.O. Smith (CT), North Kingstown (RI), Conard (CT), 8; 76, Ridgefield (CT), 7.5; 77, Goffstown (NH), Granby (CT), Ludlow (MA), Massabesic High-Waterville (ME), Scarborough (ME), ConVal Regional-Peterborough (NH), 7; 83, Catholic Memorial-Boston, Dirigo-Dixfield (ME), Greater Lowell (MA), Haddam-Killingworth (CT), Lincoln (RI), Londonderry (NH), Marshfield (MA), Mountain Valley, Quabbin (CT), South Windsor (CT), St. Johnsbury (CT), Tolland (CT), Tri-County Regional (CT), Wells (ME), 6.

PLACE WINNERS

106— Championship : Cody Craig, Skowhegan, dec. Ryan Jack, Danbury, 3-1. Third place : Andrew Fallon, LaSalle, dec. Christopher Trelli, Bristol Central, 7-2. Fifth place : Jarod Kosman, Fitch, dec. Hunter Adrian, Melrose, 10-0.

113— Championship : Jake Ferri, Shawsheen, dec. Ryan Garlitz, St. Johns Prep, 6-0. Third place : Sean Johnson, Ellis Tech, dec. Jack Darling, Masconomet, 2-0 (2 OT). Fifth place : Nick Arborio, Berlin, tech fall Noah Call, Mt. Anthony, 16-0 (3:26).

120— Championship : Jakob Camacho, Danbury, pin Andy Richard, Lincoln-Sudbury, 5:08. Third place : Christopher Derosa, Billerica, dec. Cole Wyman, Brockton, 3-2 (2 OT). Fifth place : Joseph Valentino, North Andover, dec. Keenan Taylor, Mt. Anthony, 8-5.

126— Championship : Connor Mcgonagle, Timberlane, pin Tyler Sung, New Canaan, 3:46. Third place : Mel Ortiz, New Milford, dec. Tristan Haviland, Trumbull, 3-1. Third place : Ramazan Attasauov, Wayland, dec. Sean Caltagairone, Coventry, 9-0.

132— Championship : Baltazar Gonzalez, Ellis Tech, pin Josh Lee, Burlington, 3:43. Third place : Seth Brown, Coventry, pin Samson Sirois, Skowhegan, 2:55. Fifth place : Joel Morth, Montville, dec. Aj Pagliarulo, Bedford, 3-1 (OT).

138— Championship : Brady Beaulieu, Marshwood, dec. Timmy Kane, Fairfield Warde, 5-2. Third place : Alan Kovacs, Danbury, dec. Devin Rivet, Bishop Hendricken, 11-2. Fifth place : Brian Lindsay, Kingswood, dec. Evan Goodall, Chelmsford, 2-1.

145— Championship : Ryan Luth, Foran, dec. Edward Lovely, Newtown, 6-4. Third place : Avery Shay, New Fairfield, dec. Michael Mirmina, Trumbull, 9-3. Fifth place : Tristen Cabinta, Salem, dec. Austin Shorey, Noble, 6-4.

152— Championship : Michael Ross, Foran, dec. Ryan Monteiro, Minnechaug, 5-0. Third place : Lucas Cordio, Nashoba Regional, dec. Peyton Cole, Ellsworth, 7-4. Fifth place : Mathew Pangle, Pomperaug, dec. Tyler Burgess, Mt. Anthony, 3-1.

160— Championship : Paul Calo, Southington, dec. Ryan Devivo, Xavier, 5-1. Third place : Michael Barrett, Bristol Eastern, dec. Dawson Stevens, Oxford Hills, 7-1. Fifth place : Ahmad Sharif, Putnam, dec. Gino Baratta, Danbury, 7-3.

170— Championship : Joe Accousti, Newtown, dec. Robert Heatherman, Mt. Ararat-Brunswick, 5-3. Third place : Trent Goodman, Ellsworth, dec. Dylan Tremblay, Timberlane, 5-2. Fifth place : John Hayes, Cumberland, forfeit Ibragim Arsakhanov, Manchester Central.

182— Championship : George Tarwo, Concord, dec. Ryan Fredette, Winslow, 8-6. Third place : Brandon Cousino, Vergennes, pin Tom Wrzesien, Chariho, 2:00. Fifth place : Fransisco Jiminian, East Hartford, injury forfeit Darius Franklin, Methuen.

195— Championship : Andrew Marshall, Lincoln-Sudbury, dec. Michael Tanguay, Windham, 2-1 (2 OT). Third place : Jackson Rheault, Somers, dec. Antonio Difronzo, Melrose, 9-3. Fifth place : David Verizzi, Lyman-Windham, dec. Henri Behaeghel, Billerica, 4-0.

220— Championship : Nick Johnson, Milton, pin Benton Whitley, Minnechaug, 1:49. Third place : Dan Greaney, Bedford-Minuteman, dec. Thomas Long, Newtown, 6-1. Fifth place : Nicholas Cote, Bethel, injury forfeit Sebastain Rocher, Mt. Anthony.

285— Championship : Nicholas Martino, Bishop Hendricken, dec. Jasper Stone, Simsbury, 1-0. Third place : Michael Burchell, Daniel Hand, pin Michael Gaboardi, Danbury, 1:30. Fifth place : Nicholas Martone, Platt, dec. Aaron Wilcox, Cumberland, 2-0.

SHS RESULTS

Austin Abacherli (152)— W : S. Willis, Lexington, 0:00 pin. L : R. Monteiro, Minnechaug, 13-5 major dec. W : M. Joseph, Manchester West, 4:58 pin. W : J. Danis, Essex (VT), 4:55 pin. W : B. Kiernan, Wayland, 2:39 pin. L : L. Cordio, Nashoba Regional, 11-2 major dec. (Overall: 4-2).

Paul Calo (160)— W : Bye. W : M. Boomhower, Campbell, 1:57 pin. W : D. Stevens, Oxford Hills, 1:38 pin. W : A. Sharif, Putnam, 3:56 pin. W : R. Devivo, Xavier, 5-1 dec. (Overall: 5-0, New England champion).

Richard Rivera (220)— L : D. Greaney, Bedford-Minutemen, 1:23 pin. L : T.Long, Newtown, 4:51. (Overall: 0-2).

Indoor Track (Girls)

New England championship

Saturday, March 4

At Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, Boston

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Shot put—(31 athletes) 1, Brittany Jones, Bloomfield, CT, 43’10”, (13.36m); 2, Chloe Eressy, Dennis-Yarm, MA, 41’6”, (12.64m); 3, Samantha Stevens, Shelton, CT, 41’5.5”, (12.63m); 4, Abbie Mokwuah, Longmeadow, MA, 40’11.5”, (12.48m); 5, Cameron Garabian, Seekonk, MA, 40’2”, (12.24m); 6, Molly McCreedy, U-32, VT, 39’11”, (12.16m); 7, Mikaylah Schwartz, Dracut, MA, 39’5.5”, (12.02m); 8, Daija Misler, Hampden, ME, 39’4”, (11.98m); 9, Shanna Scribner, Bedford, NH, 38’10.5”, (11.84m); 10, Lauryn Gause, Brookfield, CT, 38’4.5”, (11.69m); 11, Samantha Curran, Thornton Academy, ME, 38’2.75”, (11.65m); 12, Jhan Spears, Weaver, CT, 38’1.25”, (11.61m); 13, Kath Merchant, Lebanon, NH, 38’1”, (11.6m); 14, Kelly Alves, Holliston, MA, 37’3.75”, (11.37m); 15, Amanda Howe, Southington, CT, 37’3”, (11.35m); 16, Jasmine MacFarlane, Dennis-Yarm, MA, 36’8”, (11.17m); 17, Jianna Peno, Rogers, RI, 36’7.75”, (11.16m); 18, Jalynn McCown, Guilford, CT, 36’7.25”, (11.15m); 19, Megan Sheehan, Sanborn Regional, NH, 35’7”, (10.84m); 20, Samantha Andrews, Lincoln, RI, 35’1.25”, (10.69m); 21, Sarah Williams, Dover, NH, 35’1”, (10.69m); 22, Emma MacCallum, Gray-N.Gloucester, ME, 34’10.75”, (10.63m); 23, Abigail Cook, Thornton Academy, ME, 33’9.5”, (10.29m); 24, Sarah Cox, Waterville, ME, 33’5.25”, (10.19m); 25, Sarah Mitchell, Prout, RI, 33’2.5”, (10.12m); 26, Diana Biano-Riley, Bay View, RI, 32’5”, (9.88m); 27, Brady Stolz, Scarborough, ME, J32’5”, (9.88m); 28, Ajahnea Greene, Rogers, RI, 32’2.75”, (9.82m); 29, Maddie Buchalski, St. Thomas Aquinas, NH, 31’9”, (9.67m); 30, Megan Kronoff, S. Burlington, VT, 31’4.25”, (9.55m); 31, Rebecca Chicoine, Rice Memorial, VT, 29’1.5”, (8.87m).

Gymnastics

CT State Open

Saturday, March 3

At New Milford HS

Team results**—1, Woodstock Academy, 149.675; 2, Greenwich, 143.725; 3, Trumbull, 139.95; 4, Hand, 135.1.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS *

Vault—(43 athletes) 1, Adnerys De Jesus, Greenwich, 9.775; 2, Paige Stuyinski, Woodstock, 9.55; 3, Grace Logan, Woodstock, 9.525; 4, Lydia Taft, Woodstock, 9.25; 5, Natalie Smerling, Trumbull, 9.175; 6, Kelsey Fedorko, Greenwich, 9.15; 17, Kayla Birmingham, Southington, 8.75; 33, Taryn Meenan, Southington, 8.475.

Bars—(42 athletes) 1, Grace Logan, Woodstock, 9.75; 2, Paige Stuyinski, Woodstock, 9.6; 3, Adnerys De Jesus, Greenwich, 9.55; 4, Lydia Taft, Woodstock, 9.475; 5, Allison Crescimanno, Woodstock, 9.45; 6, Maidson Clark, Sacred Heart, 9.4; 35, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 8.125.

Beam—(48 athletes) 1, Paige Stuyinski, Woodstock, 9.95; 2, Adnerys De Jesus, Greenwich, 9.55; 3, Lydia Taft, Woodstock, 9.4; 4, Samantha Aparicio, Darien, 9.35; 5, Samantha Markland, Trumbull, 9.325; 6, Erin Naderio, Hand, 9.3; 11, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.925; 23, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 8.55.

Floor—(44 athletes) 1, Adnerys De Jesus, Greenwich, 9.725; 2, Paige Stuyinski, Woodstock, 9.7; 3, Grace Logan, Woodstock, 9.575; 4, Lydia Taft, Woodstock, 9.425; 5, Natalie Smerling, Trumbull, 9.275; 6 (tie), Samantha Markland, Trumbull, and Kelsey Fedorko, Greenwich, 9.225. 22, Kayla Birmingham, Southington, 8.8; 30, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.65.

All-Around—(72 athletes) 1, Paige Stuyniski, Woodstock, 38.8; 2, Adnerys De Jesus, Greeenwich, 38.6; 3, Grace Logan, Woodstock, 37.65; 4, Lydia Taft, Woodstock, 37.65; 5, Samantha Markland, Trumbull, 36.75; 6, Kelsey Fedorko, Greenwich, 36.525; 35, Rachel Williams, Southington, 17.575; 36, Kayla Birmingham, Southington, 17.55; 43, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 16.675; 59, Taryn Meenan, Southington, 8.475.

*Top 6 earn medals in each event and advance to the New England Championship.

**Top 3 teams advance to the New England Championship

Girls Basketball

Class LL Tournament

First Round

Southington 70, Ridgefield 60

Tuesday, Feb. 28

At Ridgefield

Southington 18 15 15 22 — 70

Ridgefield 22 06 14 18 — 60

SOUTHINGTON (70)—Brianna Harris, 1-0-3; Maggie Meehan, 8-2-21; Katie D’Agostino, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 0-1-1; Hartlee Meier, 4-2-13; Janette Wadolowski, 8-15-32. Totals: 21-20-70.

RIDGEFIELD (60)—Claire Middlebrook, 1-0-3; Elizabeth Middlebrook, 4-1-9; Caroline Curnal, 6-2-14; Meaghan O’Hara, 4-4-12; Grace Goodwin, 4-1-9; Julia Middlebrook, 4-1-9; Karley Smith, 1-0-2; Caeleigh Tannian, 0-2-2. Totals: 24-10-60.

Three point field goals— SHS (8): Harris, Meehan (3), Meier (3), Wadolowski. RHS (2): C. Middlebrook, J. Middlebrook.

Records—SHS (#23), 13-8. RHS (#10), 16-5.

Second Round

Southington 63, Hall 60

Friday, March 3

At West Hartford

Southington 08 12 22 21 — 63

Hall 14 22 10 14 — 60

SOUTHINGTON (63)—Brianna Harris, 1-0-2; Maggie Meehan, 5-6-19; Katie D’Agostino, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2; Madison Hulten, 1-0-2; Hartlee Meier, 4-4-15; Janette Wadolowski, 8-6-23. Totals: 20-16-63.

HALL (60)—Olivia Deslauriers, 1-0-3; Amber Raisner, 9-9-30; Lexi Gellerman, 4-0-8; Siobhan Boyle, 3-0-6; Madison Mandyck, 1-0-2; Jenna Zydanowicz, 0-0-0; Marie Cotter, 0-0-0; Caroline O’Keefe, 4-3-11; Olivia Bonee, 0-0-0. Totals: 22-12-60.

Three point field goals— SHS (7): Meehan (3), Meier (3), Wadolowski. HHS (4): Deslauriers, Raisner (3).

Records—SHS (#23), 14-8. HHS (#7), 18-4.

Boys Basketball

Class LL Tournament

First Round

Hillhouse 69, Southington 31

Monday, March 6

At New Haven

Southington 05 10 04 12 — 31

Hillhouse 13 21 19 16 — 69

SOUTHINGTON (31)—Jeremy Mercier, 2-3-7; Brendan Taylor, 1-3-6; Andrew Lohneiss, 0-0-0; Tim O’Shea, 2-0-4; Colin Burdette, 1-1-3; Jack Herms, 0-0-0; Mike Mauro, 2-1-5; Will Barmore, 1-0-2; Cam Clynes, 0-2-2; Joe Koczera, 1-0-2. Totals: 21-20-70.

HILLHOUSE (69)—Joey Kasperzyk, 5-2-13; Byron Breland, 6-2-16; Christian Adams, 4-1-10; Davon Warner, 3-0-8; Tyler Douglas, 0-0-0; Mekhi Warren, 0-0-0; Jalil Wilkerson, 2-0-6; Rayshaw Brewer, 2-1-5; Jordan Williams, 0-0-0; J Vaughn Hoover, 3-1-8; James Daniels,, 1-0-3. Totals: 26-7-69.

Three point field goals— SHS (1): Taylor. HHHS (10): Kasperzyk, Breland (2), Adams, Warner (2), Wilkerson (2), Hoover, Daniels.

Records—SHS (#31), 9-12. HHHS (#2), 19-1.

Boys Swimming

CCC South White Tournament

Team results—(6 teams) 1, Southington (SHS), 287; 2, Conard (CHS), 205; 3, Farmington (FHS), 195; 4, Hall (HHS), 177; 5, Simsbury (SIMS), 171; 6, NW Catholic (NWC), 86.

Diving

Tuesday, Feb. 28

At Westminster School, Simsbury

SELECTED RESULTS

Diving—(15 athletes) 1, Malaki Tatum, SIMS, 218.95; 2, Chase Galayda, SHS, 206.75; 3, Evelyn Neagoy, SIMS, 200.2; 4, John Swanson, FHS, 191.05; 5, Ben Giroux, CHS, 178.8; 6, Nathaniel Rosado, CHS; 7, Emerson Suski, SHS, 163.5; 8, David Birnbaum, CHS, 162.35; 9, Victoria Duszak, SHS, 142.

Swimming

Wednesday, March 1

At Cornerstone Aquatic Center, West Hartford

SELECTED RESULTS

200 med relay—(28 relays) 1, FHS, 1:43.24; 2, HHS, 1:46.92; 3, SHS (Tyler Savarese, PJ Ramsey, Nick Kelley), 1:47.7; 4, SIMS, 1:49.41; 5, SHS (Evan Bender, Julie Duszak, Derek Melanson, Jacob Holbrook), 1:50.59; 6, CHS, 1:52.06; 11, SHS (Sarah Meade, Tom Tsangarides, Gianna Wadowski, Alex Kuhr), 1:58.58; 16, SHS (Katherine Bauer, Elena Famiglietti, Kornelia Jez, Jeremiah Segrue), 2:09.33; 17, SHS (Jackson Schroeder, Kyle Buchanan, Ryan Asido, Logan McInnis), 2:10.3.

200 free—(24 athletes) 1, Brendon Egan, SHS, 1:54.98; 2, Daniel Bobylov, FHS, 1:57.25; 3, Quintin Kimmel, SHS, 1:58.38; 4, Benjamin Arky, CHS, 1:58.52; 5, Matthew Remigino, CHS, 1:59.36; 6, Molly Egan, SIMS, 2:00.37.

200 IM—(21 athletes) 1, Liam Dunnigan, SIMS, 2:09.37; 2, Ian Harker, HHS, 2:10.75; 3, Derek Melanson, SHS, 2:10.98; 4, Evan Bender, SHS, 2:11.58; 5, Justin Lam, NWC, 2:15.98; 6, Brian Egan, SHS, 2:17.98; 12, Ben Wakefield, SHS, 2:22.18.

50 free—(37 athletes) 1, Josh Wroblewski, FHS, 22.12; 2, Jack Hosey, HHS, 22.77; 3, Charlie Leary, FHS, 23.2; 4, PJ Ramsey, SHS, 23.43; 5, Zach Blake, SHS, 23.44; 6, Auston Comrie, CHS, 23.5; 10, Nick Kelley, SHS, 24.54; 13, Alexander Kuhr, SHS, 25.36; 18, Julie Duszak, SHS, 25.67; 28, Kiara Hourigan, SHS, 30.53.

100 fly—(20 athletes) 1, James Huang, SIMS, 51.66; 2, PJ Ramsey, SHS, 55.24; 3, Matthew Villani, NWC, 57.82; 4, Nik Gianoulis, HHS, 1:00.18; 5, Benjamin Arky, CHS, 1:00.46; 6, Molly Egan, SIMS, 1:01.07; 15, Jake Holbrook, SHS, 1:05.77; 19, Gianna Wadowski, SHS, 1:14.54.

100 free—(36 athletes) 1, Josh Wroblewski, FHS, 47.32; 2, Zach Blake, SHS, 51.52; 3, Auston Comrie, CHS, 51.93; 4, Charlie Leary, FHS, 52.3; 5, Matthew Villani, NWC, 53.65; 6, Brian Egan, SHS, 53.9; 7, Ben Wakefield, SHS, 54.46; 15, Kyle Buchanan, SHS, 57.06; 18, Tom Tsangarides, SHS, 59.22; 20, Julia Wakefield, SHS, 1:01.2.

500 free—(21 athletes) 1, Andrew Swain, HHS, 5:10.38; 2, Derek Melanson, SHS, 5:10.99; 3, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 5:16.38; 4, Quintin Kimmel, SHS, 5:27.89; 5, Sam Bidwell, HHS, 5:33.01; 6, Samuel Nanni, CHS, 5:36.25; 13, Ryan Asido, SHS, 6:04.17.

200 free relay—(24 relays) 1, SHS (Zach Blake, Brendon Egan, Nick Kelley, PJ Ramsey), 1:35.55; 2, CHS, 1:36.34; 3, HHS, 1:39.78; 4, SHS (Brian Egan, Jake Holbrook, Quintin Kimmel, Ben Wakefield), 1:40.41; 5, CHS, 1:42.25; 6, SIMS, 1:42.75; 9, SHS (Tom Tsangarides, Kyle Buchanan, Logan McInnis, Alexander Kuhr), 1:45.87; SHS (Kristian Izydorczak, Adrian Swinicki, Jon Symecko, Jeremiah Segrue), 1:533.56; 22, SHS (Kyle Chinigo, Rachel DePonte, Avery DeLong, Kornelia Jez), 2:06.72

100 back—(26 athletes) 1, James Huang, SIMS, 52.81; 2, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 57.7; 3, Liam Dunnigan, SIMS, 59.19; 4, Spandan Rath, CHS, 59.24; 5, Evan Bender, SHS, 59.74; 6, Michael Carosielli, FHS, 1:00.11; 9, Sarah Meade, SHS, 1:02.63; 19, Julia Wakefield, SHS, 1:09.56; 22, Gianna Wadowski, SHS, 1:14.02; 24, Katherine Bauer, SHS, 1:17.94.

100 breast—(32 athletes) 1, Andrew Swain, HHS, 1:03.82; 2, Jack Russo, HHS, 1:06.72; 3, Aidan Sposato, FHS, 1:07.65; 4, Brendon Egan, SHS, 1:07.84; 5, Colby Roy, CHS, 1:07.9; 6, Joseph Savarese, SHS, 1:08.44; 11, Julie Duszak, SHS, 1:12.01; 16, Tom Tsangarides, SHS, 1:14.92; 18, Kyle Buchanan, SHS, 1:17.39; 21, Elena Famiglietti, SHS, 1:19.43.

400 free relay—(24 relays) 1, FHS, 3:25.97; 2, SHS (Zach Blake, Brian Egan, Tyler Heidgerd, Brendan Egan), 3:31.54; 3, SIMS, 3:37.24; 4, CHS, 3:39.7; 5, SHS (Ben Wakefield, Derek Melanson, Quintin Kimmel, Evan Bender), 3:40.55; 6, NWC, 3:40.81; 11, SHS (Jake Holbrook, Julia Wakefield, Sarah Meade, Nick Kelley), 3:54.1; 17, SHS (Jackson Schroeder, Jillian Zakrzewski, Gianna Wadowski, Ryan Asido), 4:17.67.

Ice Hockey

CCC Tournament

Semifinals

Farmington Valley 4, Hall-Southington 2

Thursday, March 2

At Avon Old Farms

Hall-Southington 01 00 01 — 02

Farmington Valley 02 01 01 — 04

First period—1, Michael DiPietro (Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 10:26; 2, Timothy Arena (Danny Shayler, Jack Noble), FV, 7:27; 3, Arena (Shayler, Noble), FV, 2:21.

Second period—4, Arena (Owen Lacourciere, Eric Schweitzer), FV, 12:32.

Third period—5, Arena, FV, 10:45; 6, Fortin (Dusty Kilgore), H-S, 8:35.

Penalties—H-S, 4 (8:00). FV, 4 (8:00).

Shots—H-S, 24. FV, 22.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 18. Connor Adams, FV, 22.

Records—H-S (#4), 9-9-3. FV (#1), 17-4.