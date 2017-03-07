Princess Meet and Greet on April 30

The Junior Miss Southington scholarship organization will be hosting its annual Princess Meet and Greet on Sunday, April 30 at the Aqua Turf in Southington.

There will be face painting, nail and hair stations, glitter tattoos, balloonists, feather hair extensions, DJ services, photos with all the princesses (photographer on premises), light refreshments, many costumed characters, raffle gifts, reasonably priced items for sale.

Bring your camera for photo opportunities.

Tickets are $15 per person, but there will be no tickets sold at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center oncology department.

Tickets are available for sale at The Little Red Store at 252 Marion Ave. or Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream at 384 Main St.

For more information, contact JoAnne Salerno at putinontheritz@aol.com or Jodie at jodiederwin@gmail.com.