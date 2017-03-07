Knights of Columbus support local school

Southington Catholic School’s annual appeal was bolstered by donations from two local Knights of Columbus groups. In a recent ceremony, the Knights of Columbus Isabella Council 15 presented a check for $2,000 to the local school, while Fourth Degree Isabella Assembly 122 added $1,000 to the cause. From left, Isabella Council 15 Grand Knight Richard Pillar, Fourth Degree Isabella Assembly 122 Faithful Navigator William Shatas, and Southington Catholic School principal Eileen Sampiere. To learn more or to add to the annual appeal, call (860) 628-2485 or visit www.southingtoncatholicschool.org.