Girl Scout cookies have arrived

Girl Scout Cookies are here. Over the weekend, almost 2 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were delivered to different sites across the state. Hundreds of volunteers and staff helped unload hundreds of thousands of cases of Girl Scout Cookies to be delivered to customers and to be used at booth sales.

The majority of the cookies will be delivered by Girl Scouts to customers who placed their orders in January and the remainder will be sold at cookie booths statewide until April 2.

To find a booth in your area, visit gsofct.org or log onto girlscoutcookies.org, put in your zip code, and find a cookie booth near you. You can also download the Official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to get up-to-date information on where to find Girl Scout Cookies!

Proceeds from Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Cookie Program stay in Connecticut and directly benefit all of the Girl Scouts in Connecticut, including the Girl Scout troop or girl from which the cookies were purchased.

For more information about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find a booth near you, visit gsofct.org and click on the “Looking for Cookies” button.