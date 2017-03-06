Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Mar. 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Mar. 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Gymnastics: Rachel Williams, Kayla Birmingham, Kat Rothstein, and Taryn Meenan represented Southington at the state open at New Milford High School. Williams paced the Lady Knights in all-around, finishing 35th overall out of 73 gymnasts. Williams tied for 11th (8.925) on beam and 30th (8.65) on floor. Birmingham (36th) tied for 17th (8.75) on vault and 22nd (8.8) on floor. Rothstein (43rd) tied for 23rd (8.55) on beam and finished 35th (8.125) on bars. Meenan (59th) finished 33rd (8.475) on vault. Alyssa Alchimio of Sheehan High School, competes with the Knights during the regular season, placed 15th (34.825) in all-around. Alchimio’s highest finish came on vault where she tied for 17th with Birmingham. She also tied for 22nd with Birmingham on floor, tying for 19th (8.775) on beam and finishing 23rd (8.5) on bars. Woodstock Academy won the open title for the sixth-straight year with a score of 149.675, placing first on bars (38.275), vault (37.375), floor (37.375), and beam (36.65). Greenwich (143.725) finished as runner-up for the second-straight year, followed by Trumbull (139.95) and Daniel Hand (135.1). Paige Stuyniski of Woodstock Academy was the top gymnast at the open, finishing first in all-around (38.8) and on beam (9.95). Adnerys De Jesus of Greenwich was not far behind after finishing as runner-up in all-around, placing first on vault (9.775) and floor (9.725). Grace Logan of Woodstock Academy was third in all-around, taking first on bars (9.75). The top three teams and top six individual gymnasts on each event, including all-around, from each state qualify for the New England championship, which are scheduled to be held at Woodstock Academy on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Ice Hockey: After taking down the fourth-seeded Warrior-Knights, 4-2, in the semifinals of the CCC South tournament on Thursday, Mar. 2, top-seeded Farmington Valley went on to win the regional title with a 7-4 win over #3 EO Smith-Tolland in the championship game at Trinity College in Hartford. EO Smith-Tolland defeated #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville, 3-1, in the semifinals. Top-seeded NW Catholic won the CCC North regional title with a 5-3 win over #2 Simsbury in the other championship game. NW Catholic defeated #4 East Catholic, 3-1, in the semifinals. Simsbury defeated #3 Glastonbury, 2-1, in the other semifinal game.

Indoor Track & Field: As the only athlete to represent Southington, Amanda Howe placed 15th out of 32 competitors with a throw of 37’3” in the shot put at the 30th annual New England championship, held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Facility in Roxbury, Mass. Howe’s next two best throws came at 37’ and 36’9.5”. She qualified for the regional championship after finishing third at the state open with a toss of 38’11.25, behind Brittany Jones of Bloomfield and Samantha Stevens of Shelton. Howe was one of two Southington athletes to compete at the open. At the Class LL championship, she finished as runner-up behind Stevens with her second-best heave of the season of 39’. Her best mark of the season and seed coming into the state meet was 39’11”. Jones won the title as best female shot putter in New England with a first-place throw of 43’10”. Chloe Eressy (41’6”) of Dennis-Yarmouth, Mass. finished as runner-up, followed by Stevens (41’5.5”), Abbie Mokwuah (40’11.5”) of Longmeadow, Mass., Cameron Garabian (40’2”) of Seekonk, Mass. and Molly McCreedy (39’11”) of Union 32 High School in Vt.

Wrestling: Paul Calo, Austin Abacherli, and Richard Rivera represented Southington at the 53rd annual New England championship, held from Friday, Mar. 3 to Saturday, Mar. 4 at the Providence Career and Technical Center in Providence, R.I. After falling to Ryan Devivo of Xavier in the championship bouts at the Class LL meet and state open, Paul Calo avenged his losses by defeating Devivo in the championship bout of 160-pound weight class at the New England championship with a 5-1 decision. After a scoreless first period, Devivo took a 1-0 lead with an escape with 53 seconds to go in the second period. Calo took a one-point advantage with two points on a reversal with 16 seconds left in the match. Three points from a near fall before time expired secured the victory for Calo. Calo made it to the final bout with a bye and three pins (1:57, 1:38, 3:46). Abacherli made it as far as the round of 16 in the championship bracket and second round of eight in the consolation bracket. Rivera fell in the round of 32 and made it as far as the second round of 16 in the consolation bracket. The Blue Knights tied for 11th with 43 points out of 145 teams. Danbury was the best team in the region with 114 points, finishing with one champion, one runner-up, and five medalists. Newtown (67) finished as runner-up with one champion, one runner-up, and three medalists, followed by Mount Anthony, Vt. (62.5), Timberlane, N.H. (57), Bishop Hendricken, R.I. (56), and Foran (52).

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Week 9—54-23-3 (8-2-1).

Week 10—60-28-3 (6-5).

Week 11—63-29-3 (3-1).

Week 12—65-30-3 (2-1).

Postseason:

2-2.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.44, 3/1/17, at CCC South White Championship (1st improved); PJ Ramsey, 23.43, 3/1/17, at CCC South White Championship.

Diving—Emerson Suski, 207.95, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op (2nd improved); Kian Siadat, 161.1, 1/18/17, at Avon; Chase Galayda, 226.95, 2/14/17, at Farmington.

100 Fly—PJ Ramsey, 55.24, 3/1/17, at CCC South White Championship.

500 Freestyle—Derek Melanson, 5:10.99, 3/1/17, at CCC South White Championship.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.70, 3/1/17, CCC South White Championship (2nd improved); Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford; Evan Bender, 59.74, 3/1/17, at CCC South White Championship (1st improved).

