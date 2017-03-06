Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Mar. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Mar. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: As one of the only two upsets on the day once again, the 23rd-seeded Lady Knights survived and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class LL tournament for the first time since 2007 when they were the tenth seed after upsetting #7 Hall (18-4) on the road, 63-60. The Knights trailed the Warriors, 36-20, at halftime, but cut the deficit to four, 46-42, by the end of the third with the help of three threes by Maggie Meehan on three-straight possessions and a half-court heave made by Hartlee Meier at the buzzer. After five lead changes to start the fourth, the Warriors knotted the score at 58-58 on an and-one and free throw with 58.2 seconds to go in the contest. After the Knights missed a pair of free throws, the Warriors went up by one after making one of two free throws with 23.9 seconds. Meier returned to hit another big shot and gave the Knights the lead back with a three on a kick-out by Janette Wadolowski. Following a missed shot by the Warriors on their next possession, the Knights pulled away on a pair of free throws by Meehan with 2.2 seconds. One last inbounds play by the Warriors went the length of the court, but got tipped around and eventually fell into the hands of Kristen Longley. Wadolowski (13 rebounds) paced the offense with 23 points and went 6-for-10 from the foul line. Meehan (7 rebounds, 5 assists) backed Wadolowski with 19 points and went 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. Meier (4 assists) contributed with 15 points on a triad of threes. Madison Hulten grabbed seven rebounds. Hall’s Amber Raisner finished the game with 30 points. The Knights will play at #2 Enfield (21-1) on Thursday, Mar. 9 at 7 p.m. Enfield is coming off their first CCC title. Other results from the second round included the following: #1 Trumbull over #17 Fairfield Warde, 44-34; #8 Norwich Free Academy over #9 Norwalk, 52-50; #4 Middletown over #13 Newtown, 69-58 (OT); #5 Mercy over #12 Conard, 51-27; #2 Enfield over #15 Bristol Eastern, 72-37; #3 New London over #14 EO Smith, 60-50; and #11 Stamford over #6 Glastonbury, 67-52. Other quarterfinal matchups include the following: #8 Norwich Free Academy (18-4) at #1 Trumbull (21-1), #5 Mercy (19-3) at #4 Middletown (20-2), and #11 Stamford (18-4) at #3 New London (20-2). All games are scheduled for Thursday. Southington is currently 14-8 overall.

Ice Hockey: In the first round of the Division III tournament, the sixth-seeded Warrior-Knights are scheduled to host #11 Newington Co-op (3-14-3) on Monday, Mar. 6 at 7 p.m. Other first-round matchups include the following: #16 Joel Barlow (4-15-1) at #1 Woodstock Academy (17-2-1), #9 Trinity Catholic (7-13) at #8 Masuk (10-9-1), #13 Norwalk-Brien McMahon (5-14-1) at #4 Tri-Town (11-8-1), #12 Brookfield-Bethel-Danbury (6-14) at #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug (10-10), #15 Eastern Connecticut Eagles (4-16) at #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (17-3), #10 Sheehan (6-12-2) at #7 Redhawks (9-10-1), and #14 Wilton (4-16) at #3 Housatonic-Northwestern (13-6-1). All games are scheduled for Monday. Newtown (12-7-1), Bolton-Coventry-Rockville (2-17-1), and Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (0-20) did not qualify for the tournament. Newtown was ineligible due to excessive majors and misconducts. Hall-Southington is currently 9-8-3 overall.

