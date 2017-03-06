Road rage incident leads to arrest

An investigation into a road rage incident in Southington led to an arrest of a local man. Daryll Russell, 55, of Southington was arrested and charged with third degree assault, second degree threatening, breach of peace, failure to drive right, and following too close with an intent to harass.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation of a road rage type incident on Marion Avenue near the intersection with Frost Street. Russell was driving behind a vehicle that he reported was intentionally traveling at a slow speed. He passed the vehicle, and then he stopped in front of the car in an attempt to block the roadway.

Russell then confronted the driver and punched him through the driver side window. Russell left the area, and the victim followed him for a short distance. The victim obtained Russell’s license plate number and provided it to police, who positively identified Russell as the suspect.

The victim was evaluated by medics but refused any medical attention.

Russell was released on a $10,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled for March 6, 2017.