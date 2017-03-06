Property tax reduction for elderly and totally disabled

The Southington assessor’s office is accepting applications for the elderly homeowner’s program, which helps reduce property taxes.

Income limits are $35,200 for single residents, and $42,900 for married couples. One spouse in the household must be at least 65 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2016. Those who are receiving Social Security Disability benefits may apply regardless of age.

The office is also accepting applications for tax stabilization (tax freeze).

To be eligible, one spouse in the household must be 70 years of age as of last Dec. 31, and if married, his or her spouse is 62 years of age or over as of Dec. 31, 2016. Income limits are $32,000 for single residents and $37,000 for married couples. Under this program, the deferred amount of taxes, with interest, shall be liened against the property.

For either program, applicants must file by May 15, 2017 and bring their Federal Income Tax return and social security 1099 statements for 2016 with them.

For more information, contact the assessor’s office at (860) 276-6205.