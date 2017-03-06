Obituary: Mildred (Czapla) Pilarski, 87

Mildred (Czapla) Pilarski, 87, passed away on Saturday March 4 2017 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Wallace Pilarski.

Mildred was born on Feb. 20, 1930 in Clifton Heights, PA, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Matusz) Czapla.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Pilarski of Bristol, Cliff Pilarski and wife Lisa of Wolcott, Steven Pilarski and wife Nadine of Terryville, ten grandchildren: Melissa, Janelle, Dylan, Devan, Cameron, Caidan, Analise, Olivia, Julia, Spencer; and one great grandchild, Patrick ; special friends Jan Von Flatern, Nancy Heiser and JoAnn Heiser.

Mildred also leaves a sister Stephanie Dulka of E. Hartford; sister-in-law Betty Czapla of E. Hartford and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Czapla and a brother-in-law Joseph Dulka.

Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers a donation of remembrance can be made to: Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com