Obituary: Marcia O’Hala Riccio, 62

Marcia O’Hala Riccio, 62, of Southington, died peacefully on March 4, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Marcia leaves behind her loving husband Robert Riccio and sons Timothy and Matthew. She is also survived by her brother Glen O’Hala and his wife Deborah, her brother Thomas O’Hala and his wife Carol, her sister Susan Butler and her husband Larry, and her sister Patricia Crowley and her husband John. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends will remember Marcia with fondness and love. Marcia is pre-deceased by her parents, Chester and Alice O’Hala.

After graduating from Southington High School and the University of Connecticut, Marcia dedicated her professional career to teaching the students of her hometown. She taught with passion and commitment for 38 years, first at Flanders School and then at Southington High School where she eventually became the chairperson of the Physical Education and Health departments.

Marcia’s loved ones take comfort in knowing that she loved her life. She cherished the summers she spent, at home and on the road, with her husband and sons. She held dear memories of the great times she had with extended family and friends. Marcia spent many happy hours quilting, golfing, gardening, coaching, cooking, listening to music, dining out and traveling. A recent trip to Paris gave Marcia the chance to cross off a long time bucket list item.

Marcia’s family would like to thank the staff of the Helen and Harry Gray Center for all the care and comfort that they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 285 Brook St., 1-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045.

The Funeral will be held Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com