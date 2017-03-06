Obituary: Cynthia ‘Cindy Lou’ (Struzinski) Burgess, 56

Cynthia “Cindy Lou” (Struzinski) Burgess, 56, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 2, 2017. She was the loving wife and soulmate of Brian N. Burgess for 37 years.

Born on August 4, 1960 in New Haven to the late Walter E. and Elaine (Doyle) Struzinski, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Cindy’s love for children, especially babies, led her to work as a doula and aspire to be a midwife. She loved the beach, gardening, holistic remedies and was a champion at being a ready neighbor whenever there was a need. She was especially excited about attending the newly built LDS Temple in Farmington, CT.

In addition to her husband Brian, Cindy is survived by her daughter Faith Emrazian (38) and her husband Aaron of Salt Lake City, Utah and her loving extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cindy’s family would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 750 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke., Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.