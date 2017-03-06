Obituary: Annette Nicole (Miceli) Brown, 55

After a courageous 21-month battle with cancer, Annette Nicole Brown, 55, found peace on March 3, 2017 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife to husband, Peter and loving mother to Emily and Andrew, she touched many lives.

Annette was born in Southington on Nov. 14, 1961 and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in languages. She excelled as a medical sales representative with Johnson & Johnson and later with Schering-Plough. She felt blessed to leave the work force and stay home to raise her children. Annette was an active parishioner at St. Michael’s Church and was a long-time CCD teacher. In addition, she held many leadership positions in the Bedford Public School Teacher/Parent Organization. Annette was active with Bedford TV, a local cable access station.

She was a passionate runner and proudly completed two Boston Marathons. Annette loved boating, the beach and could often be found clamming at the family beach camp on North Beach Island, Chatham. She shared her love of the outdoors with friends and family and a deep sadness is felt with her passing. Annette gave to others without hesitation and was generous with her love. Her smile was medicine for our souls.

In addition to her husband and children, of Bedford, she is survived by her, parents, Joseph and Catherine (Press) Miceli of Southington, CT, her siblings, Christine Day (Scott) of Trumbull, CT, Roz Luongo (Frank) of Suffield, CT, Joseph Miceli (Dawn) of Southington, Elizabeth Miceli of Hoboken, NJ and Catherine Miceli of Washington, DC, also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends.

Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home on Wed., March 8, from 3:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Thurs., March 9, at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, Relay for Life at Lehigh University/Emily Brown, 3893 Adler Pl. Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=79854

www.bedfordfuneralhome.com