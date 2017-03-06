Gala benefit for Arc of Southington programs

The Arc of Southington will host its 25th annual “Moonlight & Magnolias” fundraising gala on Saturday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to midnight, at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St.

Tickets cost $80, and includes a formal dinner, open bar, DJ Pat Miller, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.

“This is our biggest fundraiser and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with all the people we serve, their families and our staff,” Arc of Southington CEO Sandra Amato said in a press release. “It is also a chance to showcase and thank all of the dedicated businesses in the Southington community and beyond who support us year round.”

Tickets may be purchased at www.arcsouthington.org/events or at (860) 628-9220. The event is open to the public.

Proceeds from the gala help to fund The Arc of Southington programs that serve individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Many businesses and individuals have sponsored the event including Workers Compensation Trust, Robert Holm, Walter Rice, Brown & Brown Insurance, Guilmartin, DiPiro & Sokolowski, and Southington Disability Commission. Dozens of others have donated raffle and silent auction prizes.

The Arc of Southington, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1954. What began as a support group and volunteer organization has evolved into a human service agency that provides advocacy, education, information and referral, and an array of quality and individualized services and supports to people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Learn more about us at www.arcsouthington.org