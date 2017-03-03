Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Mar. 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Mar. 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights were eliminated from the CCC South tournament after falling, 4-2, to top-seeded Farmington Valley (16-4) in the semifinals (first round). Farmington Valley is currently fifth in Division II. The Warrior-Knights put the first dent in the scoreboard after Michael DiPietro found the back of the net early in the first period. The Generals answered with four-straight goals though with a pair in the first, one in the second, and one in the third. Timothy Arena not only completed the hat trick, but scored all four goals. Jeremy Fortin scored the final goal of the game with about eight and a half minutes remaining in the contest. Zach Monti saved 18 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 24 shots on goal and committed four of the eight penalties in the game. Next up for the Warrior-Knights is the Division III tournament. Pairings are to be announced by the CIAC by noon tomorrow. Hall-Southington is currently 9-8-3.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.