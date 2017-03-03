Finance board to hold public hearing March 6

BY JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Board of Finance is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 in the DePaolo Middle School auditorium. After watching several presentations from various departments in town, the BOF is ready to hear public input on the budget.

Before attending the hearing, residents are encouraged to watch the presentations that occurred on Feb. 8, Feb. 21, and Feb. 22. All meetings were televised and available at southington.org or on the local cable access channel (Cox channel 14 or ATT u-verse 99).

During the hearing, the BOF will listen to public input and take notes. Leary said that the board also keeps track of attendance, because it indicates how items are favored.

“If a lot of people come out to speak, there’s an issue,” Leary said.

Following the hearing, the BOF will have workshops on March 14, 15, and 21 that are open to the public, but will not be televised. No action on the budget will occur during the hearing or the workshops.

At the regularly scheduled BOF meeting on March 22, the board will vote to make the proposals a recommended budget that goes to Town Council for approval.