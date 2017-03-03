‘Everything Goes’ auction tomorrow at Mary Our Queen Church hall

The Southington Lions Club announced their 25th annual “Everything Goes” Charity Auction. The fun-filled evening is designed to offer something for everyone, from Red Sox tickets or a YMCA family membership to various household items, dining packages, and theater tickets, along with a variety of gift baskets, entertainment packages, and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 4 at the Mary Our Queen Church hall at 248 Savage St. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for registration, wine tasting, and auction item viewing. The auction is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

“This is all made possible due to the generosity and donations of local businesses and citizens,” officials said in a press release.

Proceeds from the auction benefit Southington Lions Club eye research and community services projects.

As always, the event will feature the popular instant auction raffle and the mystery treasure chest. Tickets are $5, which includes entry into the drawing for the grand door prize—a 32-inch LED HDTV, plus several bonus door prizes. Complimentary refreshments, including wine and cheese, hors d’oeuvres, beverages and dessert items will be served during the evening.

Tickets are available from any Southington Lions Club member and are available at the door. For questions or tickets, contact Bruce Vagts at (860) 628-4861.