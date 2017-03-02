Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Mar. 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Mar. 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: In the first round of the Class LL tournament, the 31st-seeded Blue Knights will travel to #2 Hillhouse (19-1) on Monday, Mar. 6. Game time is 7 p.m. Other first-round matchups include the following: #32 Wilby (8-12) at #1 Notre-Dame of West Haven (20-0), #17 Danbury (13-7) at #16 Amity (14-6), #25 Cheshire (10-10) at #8 Kennedy (16-4), #24 Manchester (10-10) at #9 Simsbury (16-4), #29 Staples (9-11) at #4 East Hartford (18-2), #20 West Haven (11-9) at #13 Darien (14-6), #28 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-11) at #5 Weaver (18-2), #21 Hall (11-9) at #12 South Windsor (14-6), #18 Shelton (13-7) at #15 Ridgefield (14-6), #26 Naugatuck (10-10) at #7 Norwich Free Academy (16-4), #23 Xavier (10-10) at #10 Fairfield Warde (15-5), #30 Enfield (9-11) at #3 East Catholic (19-1), #19 Hamden (12-8) at #14 Brien McMahon (14-6), #27 Greenwich (9-11) at #6 Trumbull (18-2), and #22 Fairfield Prep (10-10) at #11 Wilbur Cross (14-6). All games are scheduled to take place on Friday. In the CCC tournament, top-seeded Weaver (18-0) is set to take on #2 East Catholic (17-1) in the championship game tonight at Bulkeley High School in Hartford. First-round scores included the following: #1 Weaver over #16 Manchester (9-9), 89-60; #2 East Catholic over #15 Hartford Public (9-9), 64-62; #3 Middletown (17-1) over #14 Hall (10-8), 65-53; #4 East Hartford (16-2) over #13 Wethersfield (11-7), 85-79; #5 Simsbury (14-4) over #12 Rocky Hill (11-7), 49-27; #6 Bloomfield (13-5) over #11 NW Catholic (11-7), 57-53; #10 Windsor (12-6) over #7 Newington (13-5), 82-68; and #9 South Windsor (12-6) over #8 Tolland (12-6), 49-38. Quarterfinal scores included the following: Weaver over South Windsor, 63-51; East Catholic over Windsor, 90-71; Middletown over Bloomfield, 56-53; and Simsbury over East Hartford, 48-44. Weaver defeated Simsbury, 64-43, and East Catholic defeated Middletown, 79-57, in the semifinals. The quarterfinals and semifinals were held at Bulkeley High School.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights won the conference title for the first time in years when they competed at the CCC South White swimming championship, finishing first overall with a score of 287 and a season high of around 40 best times. The Knights exceeded their mark of 29 best times they set earlier in the season against Avon. Conard (205) finished as runner-up, followed by Farmington (195), Hall (177), Simsbury (171), and NW Catholic (86). Brendon Egan was conference champion in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.98 and finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.84). Other top individual performances included the following: Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (2nd, 5:10.99) and 200 individual medley (3rd, 2:10.98); Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (2nd, 57.70) and 500 freestyle (3rd, 5:16.38); PJ Ramsey in the 100 fly (2nd, 55.24) and 50 freestyle (4th, 23.43); Zack Blake in the 100 freestyle (2nd, 51.52) and 50 freestyle (5th, 23.44); Quintin Kimmel in the 200 freestyle (3rd, 1:58.38) and 500 freestyle (4th, 5:27.89); Evan Bender in the 200 individual medley (4th, 2:11.58) and 100 backstroke (5th, 59.74); Brian Egan in the 200 individual medley (6th, 2:17.98) and 100 freestyle (6th, 53.90); Ben Wakefield in the 100 freestyle (7th, 54.46) and 200 individual medley (12th, 2:22.18); Joe Savarese in the 100 breaststroke (6th, 1:08.44); Sarah Meade in the 100 backstroke (9th, 1:02.63); Nick Kelley in the 50 freestyle (10th, 24.54); and Julie Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (11th, 1:12.01). Melanson (500 freestyle) and Ramsey (100 fly, 50 freestyle) qualified for the Class LL meet. Heidgerd (100 backstroke), Blake (50 freestyle), and Bender (100 backstroke) improved their state marks. In the team events, Blake, Brendon Egan, Kelley, and Ramsey were the conference champions in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.55. Blake, Brian Egan, Heidgerd, and Brendon Egan took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.54), and Heidgerd, Savarese, Ramsey, and Kelley took third in the 200 medley relay (1:47.7). Next up for the Knights is the Class LL championship. Trials and finals for diving will be held at Hamden High School on Thursday, Mar. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Trials for swimming will be held at East Hartford High School on Saturday, Mar. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Finals for swimming will be held at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 6 p.m. The following are currently qualified for the state meet: Brendon Egan (200 individual medley, 2:09.64), Blake (50 freestyle, 23.44), Ramsey (50 freestyle, 23.43/100 fly, 55.24), Suski (diving, 207.95), Siadat (diving, 161.1), Galayda (diving, 226.95), Melanson (500 freestyle, 5:10.99/100 backstroke, 59.85), Heidgerd, (100 backstroke, 57.70), Brendon Egan (100 backstroke, 58.78), and Bender (100 backstroke, 59.74).

