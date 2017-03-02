Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Feb. 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: In the only true upset of the day, the 23rd-seeded Lady Knights took down #10 Ridgefield (16-5), 70-60, on the road in the first round of the Class LL tournament. The Tigers jumped out in front of the Knights, 22-18, by the end of the first quarter, but the Knights captured the lead, 33-28, heading into halftime and never looked back. The Knights held the Tigers to just six points in the second quarter. The Tigers got to within six points by the end of the third quarter, 48-42, but the Knights pulled away with 22 points in the fourth. The Knights went 20-for-25 from the foul line in the game, going 11-for-13 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone. The Knights also finished with eight three-pointers. Janette Wadolowski (13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) paced the offense with a season high of 32 points and went 15-for-17 from the foul line, going 9-for-11 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone. Maggie Meehan (4 assists, 3 steals) backed Wadolowski with 21 points on a triad of threes. Hartlee Meier (3 rebounds, 2 assists) contributed with 13 points on three triples. Madison Hulten grabbed seven rebounds. The Knights will move onto the second round for the second-straight year where they will travel to West Hartford to play #7 Hall (18-3) on Friday, Mar. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Southington is currently 13-8 overall. Results from the qualifying round include the following: #36 Manchester over #29 New Britain, 77-73; #32 Darien over #33 West Haven, 53-52; #34 Westhill over #31 Wilbur Cross, 66-45; and #30 Wilton over #35 East Hartford, 57-37. Other first-round results include the following: #1 Trumbull over #32 Darien, 47-34; #17 Fairfield Warde over #16 Hamden, 65-56; #8 Norwich Free Academy over #25 Shelton, 60-51; #9 Norwalk over #24 Simsbury, 40-34; #4 Middletown over #36 Manchester, 85-52; #13 Newtown over #20 Wethersfield, 44-38; #5 Mercy over #28 Amity, 47-34; #12 Conard over #21 Greenwich, 56-34; #2 Enfield over #34 Westhill, 79-40; #15 Bristol Eastern over #18 Lyman Hall, 51-42; #7 Hall over #26 Danbury, 49-30; #3 New London over #30 Wilton, 58-38; #14 EO Smith over #19 Newington, 62-32; #6 Glastonbury over #27 South Windsor, 38-21; and #11 Stamford over #22 Staples, 61-40. Second-round matchups include the following: #17 Fairfield Warde (15-6) at #1 Trumbull (20-1), #9 Norwalk (17-4) at #8 Norwich Free Academy (17-4), #13 Newtown (16-5) at #4 Middletown (19-2), #12 Conard (17-4) at #5 Mercy (18-3), #15 Bristol Eastern (16-5) at #2 Enfield (20-1), #14 EO Smith (16-5) at #3 New London (19-2), and #11 Stamford (17-4) at #6 Glastonbury (18-3). All games are scheduled to take place on Friday. Before the state tournament began, top-seeded Enfield (17-1) won their first conference title with a 71-43 victory over #2 Middletown (16-2) in the CCC championship game at Glastonbury High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights entered their first postseason meet of the season when they competed at the CCC South White diving championship at Westminster School in Simsbury. This was the most divers Evan Tuttle has had at the conference meet in his tenure with the boys swimming and diving program. Chase Galayda paced the Knights by finishing as runner-up with a score of 206.75 out of 21 divers to Malaki Tatum (218.95) of Simsbury. Emerson Suski (7th, 163.5), Victoria Duszak (9th, 142), Kian Siadat (16th), and Benjamin Ragozzine (17th) competed at the meet as well. Next up for the Knights is the CCC South White swimming championship tomorrow.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.