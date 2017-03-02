Obituary: Anthony Richards, 90

Anthony Richards, 90 of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center. He was the husband of Ruth (Worchin) Richards. The family would like to personally thank the staff and all involved in the care of Tony’s wellbeing, they were kind, loving, and gentle and the utmost personal care, we thank you dearly.

In addition to his wife Ruth of 66 years he leaves two lovely daughters Kimberly Lynn Rozsa and husband Chris of LA and Lisa Stimson and husband Steve Namoun of NJ; three granddaughters, Mallory, Delaney and Hadley Stimson and a brother Joseph Richards of ME. He was predeceased by a sister Louise Boccia.

Anthony was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WW II with the submarine division.

He retired from GE in Plainville after 36 years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 72, Veteran of Foreign Wars, charter member of the AARP and the Southington Calendar House. He loved wood working and carving.

The funeral will be held on Saturday 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com